PRIVATE JONES Extends at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre has announced an extension of the world premiere musical Private Jones, written and directed by Marshall Pailet. Originally scheduled to close March 10, Private Jones will extend one week and now closes Sunday, March 17.

Performances will take place Thursday-Saturday, March 14-16 at 8PM, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday March 16 and 17 at 2PM.

Private Jones

Written and Directed by Marshall Pailet

Director of Artistic Sign Language Alexandria Wailes

Music Directed by Myrna Conn

Choreographed by Misha Shields

The production will be performed in spoken English as well as some American Sign Language and British Sign Language. Open captions to the sides of the stage and dynamic captions will be shown at every performance. Closed captions are available at every performance using the GalaPro app.