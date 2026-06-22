PENNY'S DREADFUL PARLOUR: THE SÉANCE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE to Open at Berlin's Ghost Museum
Naut Human Productions will present the hour-long experience at 11 S Main Street, with VIP séance table seating available.
Naut Human Productions invites audiences to step beyond the veil this summer with Penny's Dreadful Parlour: The Séance of Edgar Allan Poe, an immersive theatrical horror experience presented at The Ghost Museum in historic Berlin, Maryland.
Guided by the enigmatic medium Penny Dreadful, guests will gather by candlelight for a séance dedicated to contacting one of literature's most beloved and mysterious figures: Edgar Allan Poe. As the evening unfolds, strange occurrences begin to emerge, forgotten memories surface, and the line between the living and the dead grows increasingly thin.
Blending immersive theatre, supernatural storytelling, and audience interaction, Penny's Dreadful Parlour offers a chilling hour-long experience unlike anything else on the Eastern Shore.
Performances run July 16-18 and July 23-25, 2026, with multiple evening performances each night at The Ghost Museum, located upstairs at 11 S Main Street in Berlin, Maryland.
Tickets are $50 General Admission and $75 VIP. VIP guests receive premium seating at Penny Dreadful's séance table and an exclusive post-show photo opportunity.
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