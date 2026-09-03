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Opera Outside to Return with Free Fall Performances from Washington Concert Opera

Singers Jonathan Patton, Viviana Goodwin, Jason Garcia-Kakuk and others will perform at Union Market and Dupont Circle Park.

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Opera Outside to Return with Free Fall Performances from Washington Concert Opera

Washington Concert Opera (WCO) has announced the return of Opera Outside, its free open-air concert series bringing world-class opera to vibrant public spaces throughout the DC region.

The 2026 series features six talented DC Metro-area singers: baritone Jonathan Patton and soprano Viviana Goodwin in August; tenor Jason Garcia-Kakuk and soprano Laura Sanders in September; and tenor Jason Gonzalez and soprano Jouelle Roberson in October.

2026 Performance Schedule

  • Saturday, September 12, 12:00 PM — Union Market
  • Sunday, September 13, 1:00 PM — Dupont Circle Park
  • Saturday, October 9, 5:30 PM — Union Market
  • Sunday, October 11, 1:00 PM — Dupont Circle Park

All performances are free and open to the public. The series is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts.

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