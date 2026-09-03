Opera Outside to Return with Free Fall Performances from Washington Concert Opera
Singers Jonathan Patton, Viviana Goodwin, Jason Garcia-Kakuk and others will perform at Union Market and Dupont Circle Park.
By: A.A. Cristi
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Presented by Click for Tickets!
Washington Concert Opera (WCO) has announced the return of Opera Outside, its free open-air concert series bringing world-class opera to vibrant public spaces throughout the DC region.
The 2026 series features six talented DC Metro-area singers: baritone Jonathan Patton and soprano Viviana Goodwin in August; tenor Jason Garcia-Kakuk and soprano Laura Sanders in September; and tenor Jason Gonzalez and soprano Jouelle Roberson in October.
2026 Performance Schedule
- Saturday, September 12, 12:00 PM — Union Market
- Sunday, September 13, 1:00 PM — Dupont Circle Park
- Saturday, October 9, 5:30 PM — Union Market
- Sunday, October 11, 1:00 PM — Dupont Circle Park
All performances are free and open to the public. The series is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts.
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GARBO: EL ACTOR QUE SAVÓ AL MUNDO (Garbo: The Actor Who Saved The World)
GALA Hispanic Theatre (9/03-9/27)
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Coming to America: An Immigrant Cabaret
ExPats Theatre (9/30-10/18)
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Stonewall's Bust
The Writers Center (10/09-10/25)
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A Christmas Carol – 2026
Ford's Theatre (11/19-12/31)
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Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Glorious Musical Jewels – Beethoven and Schubert
Center for the Arts (10/11-10/11)
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The Fruits of Our Labor
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater (9/10-11/01)
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Pippin
The Bowie Playhouse (9/18-10/03)
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Hook in Concert
Wolf Trap (9/05-9/05)
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Crime & Punishment
Washington Stage Guild (1/28-2/21)
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Bonnie and Clyde
The Arlington Players (9/05-9/20)