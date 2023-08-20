National Symphony Orchestra to Present Free Annual Labor Day Concert

On the program are works by Peter Boyer, Florence Price, Ellington, Brahms, Hayman, Howe, John Williams, and more.

By: Aug. 20, 2023

The National Symphony Orchestra's free annual Labor Day concert will return to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in a performance led by Enrico Lopez-Yañez. The program will feature the World Premiere of Karen LeFrak's “Bailamos” from Miami Concerto for Guitar and Symphony Orchestra with Sharon Isbin as soloist. Also on the program are works by Peter Boyer, Florence Price, Ellington, Brahms, Hayman, Howe, John Williams, and more. No tickets are required and seating is available on a first-come first-served basis.

NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNUAL LABOR DAY CONCERT

Sunday, September 3, 2023, 8:00 PM

U.S. Capitol West Lawn

Enrico Lopez-Yañez, conductor
Sharon Isbin, guitar

Peter Boyer     Celebration Overture
Florence Price / Arr. STILL   “Nimble Feet” from Dances in the Canebrakes
Duke Ellington    “King of the Magi” from Three Black Kings
Johannes BRAHMS    Hungarian Dance No. 5
Traditional / Arr. Lopez-Yañez   “La Llorna”
Karen LeFrak     “Bailamos” from Miami Concerto
Eduard STRAUSS    Bahn Frei Polka
Jim BECKEL, JR.     “The American Dream” from Night Visions
VARIOUS / Arr. Hayman & Kessler  Armed Forces Medley
Mary HOWE     “Stars” from Three Pieces
John KELTONIC     Our Wings Have Caught the Wind
John Williams     “Raiders March” from Raiders of the Lost Ark



Recommended For You