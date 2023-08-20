National Symphony Orchestra to Present Free Annual Labor Day Concert

The National Symphony Orchestra's free annual Labor Day concert will return to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in a performance led by Enrico Lopez-Yañez. The program will feature the World Premiere of Karen LeFrak's “Bailamos” from Miami Concerto for Guitar and Symphony Orchestra with Sharon Isbin as soloist. Also on the program are works by Peter Boyer, Florence Price, Ellington, Brahms, Hayman, Howe, John Williams, and more. No tickets are required and seating is available on a first-come first-served basis.

NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNUAL LABOR DAY CONCERT

Sunday, September 3, 2023, 8:00 PM

U.S. Capitol West Lawn

Enrico Lopez-Yañez, conductor

Sharon Isbin, guitar

Peter Boyer Celebration Overture

Florence Price / Arr. STILL “Nimble Feet” from Dances in the Canebrakes

Duke Ellington “King of the Magi” from Three Black Kings

Johannes BRAHMS Hungarian Dance No. 5

Traditional / Arr. Lopez-Yañez “La Llorna”

Karen LeFrak “Bailamos” from Miami Concerto

Eduard STRAUSS Bahn Frei Polka

Jim BECKEL, JR. “The American Dream” from Night Visions

VARIOUS / Arr. Hayman & Kessler Armed Forces Medley

Mary HOWE “Stars” from Three Pieces

John KELTONIC Our Wings Have Caught the Wind

John Williams “Raiders March” from Raiders of the Lost Ark