National Symphony Orchestra Brings Performances to Front Line Healthcare Workers

From September through November, musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) will bring live performances to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area frontline healthcare workers as part of the tenth edition of the Orchestra's nationally recognized In Your Neighborhood (IYN) program.

In more than 30 events across three months, these small-capacity, and physically distanced ensemble performances from the Orchestra will support and honor the many frontline healthcare workers who have stepped up during the pandemic, as well as others impacted in the community. Event locations range from hospitals to an assisted living facility, a local cancer institute, and major medical centers, among more. In Your Neighborhood is an annual residency in specific D.C. neighborhoods intended to have a social impact by using music to better lives. Last year, IYN focused on Wards 5, 6 and 7 in East D.C. This year, the NSO is offering a special edition of IYN in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"IYN is intended to build connections throughout D.C. and to ensure that all Washington residents can participate in the arts," said Gary Ginstling, Executive Director of the NSO. "This year, it was clear to us that we needed to use it in a different way to be responsive to what is happening in the world today. The prolonged nature of the pandemic has shed further light on the heroes in our midst including the numerous and tireless healthcare frontline workers and first responders. In a small way, through the power and connectivity of music, we want to say thank you for all of the continued challenging work they are doing. We are grateful to partner with many DMV healthcare and community organizations over the next several months to bring some joy in these hard times."

Select IYN events open to the media include evening performances at Inova Loudoun Hospital along with lunchtime concerts at Inova Schar Cancer Institute; and outdoor performances at Howard University Hospital. Additional locations include Grand Oaks, an assisted living community in Northwest D.C.; the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at the Children's National Hospital; and the National Institute of Health, a longtime partner with the NSO and the Kennedy Center's Sound Health initiative. Please connect with the Kennedy Center media contacts if interested in covering.

IYN event information is included below. Events open to media are indicated next to each listing. Additional events in October and November will be announced at a later date.

The NSO's In Your Neighborhood mission is to extend access to live music beyond the Kennedy Center, sharing performances with as many people as possible, engaging new audiences, and inspiring the next generation of musicians and music lovers. Through this series, the orchestra uses their talent and creativity to support D.C. communities by creating moments for connection, artistic exchange, and inspiration. The NSO is committed to providing opportunities for all Washington, D.C. residents to participate in the arts, with the belief that music is for everyone, regardless of age, background or zip code.

