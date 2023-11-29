Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

National Philharmonic to Present HANDEL'S MESSIAH in December

The concert will feature soprano Aundi Marie Moore, mezzo soprano Lucia Bradford, tenor Norman Shankle, and baritone Jorell Williams.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: BALLET WEST: THE NUTCRACKER at Kennedy Center Photo 3 Review: BALLET WEST: THE NUTCRACKER at Kennedy Center
Review: Young Artists of America Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL Photo 4 Review: Young Artists of America Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL

National Philharmonic to Present HANDEL'S MESSIAH in December National Philharmonic (NatPhil) will present its annual Messiah performances, conducted by Music Director Piotr Gajewski for the first time at Strathmore and Capital One Hall. The holiday program features four outstanding singers—soprano Aundi Marie Moore, mezzo soprano Lucia Bradford, tenor Norman Shankle, and baritone Jorell Williams—and the Baltimore Choral Arts Society, all of whom are returning to share the stage with the NatPhil Orchestra. Continuing a tradition established last year, a portion of the proceeds from the performances at Strathmore will be donated to the 2nd Century Project to aid in the restoration of the neighboring Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Zion Church. NatPhil’s Messiah takes place on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore and on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia. Tickets are currently on sale at Click Here.

"In a few short weeks, I will take the podium to conduct George Frideric Handel’s epic oratorio, Messiah, with The National Philharmonic for the first time at both venues,” said Gajewski. “I invite audiences in Montgomery County, Northern Virginia, and beyond to join us for this new, simply staged, rendering of this masterpiece.”

While Messiah has been a holiday tradition at NatPhil for many seasons, this year’s performances are being reimagined by Maestro Gajewski. The novel rendering envisioned by him will include simple staging in which the soloists move about freely in front of the orchestra and interact with the audience as they tell stories contained within the oratorio.

NatPhil’s Messiah performances will again feature educational and community engagement activities. The Scotland A.M.E. Zion Mass Choir and its director Michael Terry return to perform pre-concert sets on December 16 and 17. These sets are free to enjoy and will begin one hour prior to the Messiah performances in Strathmore’s lobby area. Also in the lobby, patrons will find a learning table with resources from the Library of Congress to continue discussions and reflection around Handel’s link to the slave economy.

In the spirit of the season, NatPhil is committed to using the success of this program to give back. As such, the Scotland A.M.E. Zion Church in Potomac, Maryland will receive a portion of the proceeds from the two performances at Strathmore. The historic church, which has been a center of community for Black congregants since 1924, was nearly destroyed by a flood in 2019 and victim of a burglary in 2022. Several partners in Montgomery County, including NatPhil, are supporting ongoing efforts to repair and safeguard the building.

Full Concert Details:

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Hall

Handel’s Messiah

Piotr Gajewski, conductor

            with the Baltimore Choral Arts Society

Aundi Marie Moore, soprano

Lucia Bradford, mezzo soprano

Norman Shankle, tenor

Jorell Williams, baritone

National Philharmonic presents a new and novel semi-staged dramatic rendering of Handel’s Messiah, reimagined by Maestro Piotr Gajewski to usher in the start of your holiday season. From the triumphant “Hallelujah” chorus to the hauntingly beautiful “He Shall Feed His Flock,” this timeless oratorio has captivated audiences for over 250 years.

This season, NatPhil reenvisions Handel’s masterpiece, drawing on the storytelling of all-star soloists soprano Aundi Marie Moore, mezzo soprano Lucia Bradford, tenor Norman Shankle, and baritone Jorell Williams, under the direction of Maestro Piotr Gajewski, who takes over conducting duties for this annual NatPhil presentation. The four outstanding soloists will move about freely in front of the orchestra and interact with the audience as they tell the story of the Messiah. 

NatPhil acknowledges the recent discovery of Handel’s involvement in the trans-Atlantic slave trade and is dedicated to continuing the conversation around the performance of his works. A portion of ticket sales revenue will be dedicated to benefiting African American charities in our community.

Program:

George Frideric Handel, Messiah, HWV 56 (with intermission)

Ticket Information

Tickets ($19–$109) are available online at Click Here. Kids 17 and under can attend National Philharmonic performances for free through the All Kids. All Free. All the Time. initiative.

About the Soloists

Aundi Marie Moore, soprano

Lucia Bradford, mezzo soprano

Norman Shankle, tenor

Jorell Williams, baritone

About The National Philharmonic

Celebrated for showcasing world-renowned guest artists in time-honored symphonic masterpieces, Click Here continuously strives to create remarkable educational opportunities in the community while promoting diversity and representation in classical music.

National Philharmonic is an accessible, enriching component in the Greater Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area, believing that music has the power to spark imagination and shape the world around us. As the only organization with a united orchestra and chorus in the region, over the years National Philharmonic has expanded its footprint beyond its home at Strathmore, with year-round masterclasses along with Summer String and Summer Chorale Institutes for youth, armed services programs, and partnerships with community organizations. In addition to these programs, National Philharmonic fosters a love of music in young people across the region by offering free admission to all children between the ages 7 to 17 years old.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
National Symphony Orchestra to Tour Europe in February 2024 Photo
National Symphony Orchestra to Tour Europe in February 2024

Music Director Gianandrea Noseda will lead the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) on its European tour. See tour dates and learn how to purchase tickets.

2
Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company to Mark 30th Season Milestone With Gala Performance Photo
Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company to Mark 30th Season Milestone With Gala Performance

Celebrate the 30th season of Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company with a gala performance at The Kennedy Center. The event showcases selected signature works and features Congressman Jamie Raskin as the overseer. Don't miss this milestone celebration!

3
Review: THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE AT ADVENTURE THEATRE at Adventure Theatre &am Photo
Review: THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE AT ADVENTURE THEATRE at Adventure Theatre & ATMTC Academy

What did our critic think of THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE AT ADVENTURE THEATRE at Adventure Theatre & ATMTC Academy?

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Leads Favori Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Nature's Rhythms • A Family Show in Washington, DC Nature's Rhythms • A Family Show
Hylton Performing Arts Center (12/02-12/02)Tracker
Virginia Opera: Madama Butterfly in Washington, DC Virginia Opera: Madama Butterfly
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/16-3/16)
Jungle Discovery in Washington, DC Jungle Discovery
Imagination Stage (12/26-1/14)
Atlas Presents: Navidad Flamenca (Flamenco Holidays) in Washington, DC Atlas Presents: Navidad Flamenca (Flamenco Holidays)
Atlas Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
Fiddler on the Roof in Washington, DC Fiddler on the Roof
Olney Theatre Center (11/08-12/31)
As You Like It in Washington, DC As You Like It
Shakespeare Theatre Company at Sidney Harman Hall (12/02-12/31)
Les Grands Ballets Canadiens in Washington, DC Les Grands Ballets Canadiens
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/10-2/10)
Swept Away in Washington, DC Swept Away
Arena Stage (11/25-12/30)
The Elixir of Love in Washington, DC The Elixir of Love
Catholic University - Hartke Theatre (3/21-3/24)
Miracle on 34th Street in Washington, DC Miracle on 34th Street
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (11/22-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You