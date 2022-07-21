National Building Museum And Folger Shakespeare Library Bring The Frontera Project To Washington

The National Building Museum and the Folger Shakespeare Library, with support from the Mexican Cultural Institute will bring Mexican company Tijuana Hace Teatro and US company New Feet Productions to The Playhouse at the National Building Museum to present The Frontera Project. Created and directed by Ramón Verdugo and Jessica Bauman, The Frontera Project features a binational cast from Tijuana / San Diego who use theater, music, movement and play to actively engage the audience in a compassionate, often joyous conversation about life at the US/Mexico border, beyond the politics and the limited stories told by the media.

The Frontera Project does not tell one Big Story. They build a mosaic of many small stories that celebrates the richness and contradictions of Fronterizo life. Specifically focused on Tijuana/San Diego, they explore the varied experiences of people on both sides of the border, which in turn finds echoes in other territories and borders of the world.

"We are very happy to share this theatrical piece about the border in a city like Washington," said Ramón Verdugo, Co-director. Political decisions are made in the US capital and multiple conversations about border issues are opened, especially in this year that we celebrate 15 years as a theater company in Tijuana."

In addition to the performances which will be held at noon on July 29-31, and at 8:00 pm on August 1, The Frontera Project will also lead workshops at the Museum on July 28, at 2:00 pm and July 29-31 at 2:30 pm. The Frontera Project began through a series of workshops which used the tools of theater to transform personal stories and experiences, as well as media narratives and cliches, into something lyrical, theatrical and new. The workshops at the Museum will give people of all ages and backgrounds a chance to discover this process. Using games, physical exercises and collaborative creation, participants will explore and celebrate their own stories - in English and Spanish - and use their imaginations to shape those stories into art. The workshops are free with Museum admission.

August 1 an NBM Late Night will combine a festive evening experience with The Frontera Project performance. Doors open at 6:00 pm with exhibitions, lite bites, and drinks. The 8:00 pm performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session with The Frontera Project cast.

Ix-Nic Iruegas, Executive Director of the Mexican Cultural Institute who is providing support to bring The Frontera Project to Washington believes, "the arts can provide a social safety net in the face of inequity, racism, discrimination, and all other social ailments. I am convinced that a binational, bilingual effort like The Frontera Project is exponentially more powerful and valuable."

Jessica Bauman, Co-director, is a native Washingtonian, returning to the District, "I grew up in Washington, DC. I understand how policy and politics so often dominate the conversation there. It means so much to me to bring these important human stories to my hometown."

The Frontera Project includes text by Barbara Perrin Rivemar and the company, who share their own stories asa Fronterizos. The company includes Lourdes Best, Cristóbal Dearie, Jesús Quintero, Jassiel Santillan, and Valeria Vega-Kuri. Santillan also created original music, and Quintero is the production designer. The project is produced by Jessica Bauman, Jesús Quintero, and Ramón Verdugo.

The Frontera Project at the National Building Museum supports the Museum's exhibition The Wall/El Muro: What is a Border Wall? on display through July 3, 2023. This exhibition examines the US/Mexico southern border from the perspective of architecture and design, encouraging visitors to be curious and engaged in the international conversation about the border.

July 29-31, noon, in The Playhouse at the National Building Museum. Museum admission is required.

On August 1, The Frontera Project will perform during an NBM Late Night, doors open at 6:00 pm; performance at 8:00 pm with question and answers following. Exhibitions, lite bites and beverages will be available prior to the performance. Registration is suggested, fee.

July 28 at 2:00 pm and July 29-31 at 2:30 pm, in Room 231 at the National Building Museum. Museum admission is required and registration is suggested.