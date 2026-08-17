NO EXIT to Open at Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory in Manassas

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Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory will present Jean-Paul Sartre's No Exit, running from September 11 through September 20 in the artWORKS Theatre at the Artfactory.

No Exit is a gripping four-actor existentialist drama that follows three souls, Vinent (Sha Golanski), Inez (Becca Parsons), and Estelle (Amantha Peterson), as they are ushered into a single room in the afterlife by a mysterious Valet (Ned Kieloch). Expecting the physical torment traditionally associated with damnation, they instead discover a far more insidious punishment: they are destined to become one another's eternal tormentors. As their facades crumble and hidden truths emerge, each is forced to confront themselves through the relentless judgment of the others, trapped forever with no hope of escape or redemption.

Directed by David Johnson, No Exit premiered in France in 1944 to widespread critical acclaim before making its American debut in 1946 at the Baltimore Theatre. Sartre's enduring masterpiece remains as provocative and compelling as ever. Its exploration of identity, judgment, and the ways we become prisoners of others' perceptions feels especially relevant in today's world, where constant self-scrutiny and public observation often blur the line between freedom and self-imposed confinement.

Content Advisory: Due to the dark and adult nature of the philosophical material, this production is recommended for mature audiences, high school upperclassmen, and adults. Viewer discretion is advised.

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