Moonlit Wings Productions Presents THE GREATEST SHOWKID A Diverse & Magical Summer Stage Adventure For Kids

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure with "The Greatest ShowKid," a dazzling new stage production by Moonlit Wings Productions.

This enchanting play is part of their acclaimed "Applause! Performance Arts Summer Camps," co-produced with the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA). The excitement is building as the show is set to take the stage on Friday, August 11th, at 3:15pm, at the Providence REC studio in Falls Church, VA.

"The Greatest ShowKid" weaves a heartwarming tale centered around 12-year-old Ali, who discovers his lineage to Genie Ali Baba. Filled with inspiration, Ali creates a captivating talent show act, learning that true success comes not from individual brilliance, but from the magic of teamwork and finding one's inner strength. The play's mix of humor, fantasy, and relatable characters makes it a must-see for families and children of all ages.

This captivating story is the brainchild of the talented writing duo, Walid Chaya and Jimmy Monack, who have been collaborating for over a decade on children's stories for the stage and screen. Their passion for promoting diversity and unity shines through, making "The Greatest ShowKid" a celebration of friendship and community that resonates with audiences worldwide.

The staged production is by the visionary Camps Director, Samantha Jalajel, a team of talented individuals has come together to bring this magical story to life. The production is workshopped at different locations and led by the creative team including Jacki Esguerra, Laura Swilley, Melinda Goldfedder, Jordan Essex, Roland Lamoureux, Georgia Orfanides, and Cameron Noel at the helm, and a young cast of performers aged 7-14 will showcase their incredible talents.

As the Artistic Director & Founder of Moonlit Wings Productions, Walid Chaya expresses his dedication to creating meaningful entertainment that reflects the diversity of our communities. The upcoming TV Pilot adaptation in development is a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and providing young talents with opportunities to shine.

Moonlit Wings Productions has a rich history of championing colorful content for the stage and screen, alongside educational programs that celebrate multicultural, gender-diverse, and musical stories. Their outstanding contributions have garnered nominations and awards worldwide, making them a leader in arts education and performance.

This summer, Moonlit Wings Productions earned five nominations from Washington Family Magazine for their summer season, including "The Greatest ShowKid." The nominations highlight their excellence in Best Children's Theater, Best Arts Camp, Best Day Camp, Best Dance Classes, and Best Performing Arts Classes, affirming their commitment to enriching young lives through the magic of theater and arts education.

With "The Greatest ShowKid," Moonlit Wings Productions continues to captivate audiences with their enchanting storytelling and commitment to embracing diversity. This heartwarming production promises to inspire young hearts and minds, fostering a sense of unity and understanding among children and adults from all backgrounds and abilities.

Don't miss the chance to witness the magic unfold as Moonlit Wings Productions presents "The Greatest ShowKid" on August 11th at Providence REC in Falls Church, VA. Join us for a magical journey filled with friendship, talent, and the celebration of diversity. RSVP kindly requested to info@moonlitwings.org.