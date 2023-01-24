Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monumental Theatre Company Presents SPRING AWAKENING

The original run of Spring Awakening on Broadway won numerous awards in the 2007-2008 season including eight Tonys and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Monumental Theatre Company will stage Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's Spring Awakening. Based on Frank Wedekind's 1891 play of the same name, the story follows a group of German teenagers who discover and explore their sexual identities. This alternative rock musical is a timely and timeless story that invites audience members to reclaim the narrative surrounding the often taboo subjects of sexual education, love, and acceptance.

Monumental is excited to show off the extraordinary young talent of the D.C. metro area in the intimate black box theatre of the Ainslie Arts Center. Spring Awakening is led by Director Megan Bunn alongside Music Director Marika Countouris.

"Almost daily in 21st century America, we witness attacks on the rights and bodies of people of color, women, and the LGBTQIA+ community. The stories of these 19th century German teens challenging the status quo and celebrating the true beauty of individuality is as pertinent as ever. We have a responsibility when making art to respond to the world around us, to hold a mirror and learn from what we see-no matter how ugly it might be," said Spring Awakening Director and Monumental Associate Artistic Director Megan Bunn.

The original run of Spring Awakening on Broadway won numerous awards in the 2007-2008 season including eight Tonys and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. The recent 2015 Deaf West Theatre revival also received public notoriety and acclaim. A filmed reunion of the original cast was held in 2021 to benefit The Actor's Fund and was released on HBO in 2022. The production includes popular songs, "The Bitch of Living," "I Believe," and "Totally F*cked."

Co-Artistic Directors Michael Windsor and Jimmy Mavrikes shared that they would especially like to thank season sponsor Mike Blank and show sponsor John Porter. Michael Windsor added that, "Spring Awakening has always been on Monumental's short list, and we're thrilled to bring it to life with Megan at the helm."

Spring Awakening runs June 30-July 24, 2023 at the Ainslie Arts Center located in Alexandria, VA (3900 West Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22304).




