Michelle Buteau to Bring FULL HEART, TIGHT JEANS to the Kennedy Center in October

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has revealed additional programming for Comedy at the Kennedy Center, a signature program focused on elevating comedy as an art form and uniting the local community together through laughter.

Building off of the range of comedic voices this summer season, actress and comedian Michelle Buteau brings her highly-anticipated tour to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area in her first time headlining the Kennedy Center. As the star and creator of her own scripted series Survival of the Thickest, which premieres on Netflix on July 13, Buteau shares her unique perspective with audiences this fall on the Eisenhower Stage.

Performance Details:

Michelle Buteau: Full Heart, Tight Jeans, Eisenhower Theater

October 20, 2023, 8 p.m.

Michelle Buteau is the creator/star of the TV series Survival of the Thickest, inspired by her book, which premieres on Netflix on July 13. She is also the host of two popular reality competition shows: The Circle and Barbecue Showdown on Netflix. Other film and TV credits include Marry Me, First Wives Club, Always Be My Maybe, Awkwafina is Norma From Queens, Russian Doll, and Someone Great. She is also the Modern Manners columnist for Real Simple and hosts the popular podcast Adulting. Michelle’s one-hour comedy special Welcome to Buteaupia is streaming on Netflix and won the Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special.



