Meshaun Labrone's SPOOK and POWER! STOKELY CARMICHAEL to Be Filmed For Streaming

Meshaun Labrone has signed a production deal with Flying Scoop Productions to film his solo stage plays, Spook and Power! Stokely Carmichael, to be presented on streaming service channels, D.C. Metro reports.

"I've been asked since the murder of George Floyd, 'Meshaun, what do you think about all of this?' 'Meshaun how do you feel?' These were coming from people I've know for years. My response has been to have those folks look at my body of work over the past 10 years and there you'll find my response," Labrone said. "Having been a police officer gives me a more balanced view of what's happening. Is there systemic racism in America? Absolutely. Are there opportunistic criminals out here? Absolutely. We need to be courageous enough to see the flaws in this system and within us to form this more perfect union. If we do not muster up the courage to deal with our issues, we, as a nation, will surely die. Right now, we are on life support."

The two films will be produced by Flying Scoop's Mark Finkelpearl and Nate Starck. Nate Starck will also serve as the director. Jennifer Knight will be co-producer.

