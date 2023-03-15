McLean Community Players Presents THE 39 STEPS

McLean Community Players to present The 39 Steps, April 14, 15, and 16 at The Vault in the Capital One Hall.

The 39 Steps is a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning play is a hilarious and exciting retelling of Alfred Hitchock's iconic 1935 spy thriller. Richard Hannay, a classic 1930s everyman, becomes embroiled in a mysterious plot involving British military secrets and a shadowy organization known as The 39 Steps. On the run from police and criminals alike, Hannay must solve the mystery and save his own skin?dealing with menacing thugs, femme fatales, corrupt policemen, clueless politicians, and many more eccentric characters along the way! Four actors take on dozens of characters in this fast-paced, wry, clever, sometimes irreverent comedy. It is adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan. Starring John Mathews, Carolyn Heier Young, Jack Lockrem, and Jessie Duggan. Directed by Jack Wefso. Tickets are $27, general admission and $20 for seniors and students. Tickets are available at MCP's website: www.McLeanPlayers.org The 39 Steps will open April 14 and run through April 16 at the Vault in the Capital One Hall, 7750 Capital One Tower Road, Tysons, Virginia 22102.

Director Jack Wefso says "The 39 Steps has everything I love about theatre: It's fast, funny, contains a fantastic cast of hilarious characters played by extremely talented actors, and constantly sparks the audience's imagination. We are overjoyed to bring Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller to the stage in a new, hilarious, and exciting way. Our production uses clever combinations of projections, shadow effects, and character doubling to create a truly dynamic experience for our audience. We can't wait for you to see The 39 Steps at Capital One Hall!

The 39 Steps will run the weekend of April 14-16, 2023. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Vault in Capital One Hall, 7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA 22102.Tickets are $27, general admission and $20 for seniors and students. Tickets are available through MCP's website at www.McLeanPlayers.org Discounted ticket prices for groups of 10 or more are available by sending an email with the subject line "Group Ticket Sale" to info@capitalonehall.com

The McLean Community Players, based in McLean, Virginia, is committed to doing theater for the community, in the community, with the community and sustained by the community. MCP strives to select performers and volunteers from all ages, diverse identities, and more to represent our diverse, talented community. This MCP intentional focus aligns with the MCC vision to have diversity representation in performances.