Mason's College Of Visual & Performing Arts Announces RFP For Young Alumni Commissioning Project

George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) released today a request for proposals for the Young Alumni Commissioning Project, which provides crucial support for the artistic development of recent alumni. This is the second year of the program, which issues grants to up to three CVPA alumni for the creation of original work, to be presented by the College at a Mason venue during the 2020-21 season. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, January 31, 2020. The commission recipients will be announced in April 2020.



"We're delighted to continue the Young Alumni Commission Project for a second cycle. The first round has yielded promising work in theater, film, and photography, and we expect that we will receive another strong group of proposals," shares Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts Rick Davis. "It's heartening to see Mason arts alumni adding to the world's store of thoughtful imagery and creating engaging stories about people and things that matter."



In its inaugural year, Zachary Wilcox ('15) received the Young Alumni Commissioning Project Award and $5,000 in support for his new play The Waning Island of Tangier, and why it maybe should be saved. Valerie McKenna ('18) and Andrew Jorgensen ('17) received Young Alumni Creative Development Awards, and each received $2,500 in commissioning support. The awards aided in the development of Jorgensen's film The Sun and the Medicine Man based on a family legend brought to life, and Albright, a landscape photography exhibit by McKenna, which was on display from August 26 to October 26, 2019 in the Buchanan Hall Atrium Gallery. The projects by Wilcox and Jorgensen will be presented at a later date.



The Young Alumni Commissioning Project is made possible by a generous bequest from the estate of Linda E. Gramlich for the support of young artists, and by donors to Mason's Giving Day, including Shugoll Research. Young Alumni Commissioning Project recipients may receive up to $5,000 in commissioning funds; as well as venue, production, and marketing support for a public showing of the work.



To be eligible, applicants must be a graduate of the College of Visual and Performing Arts from the class of 2009 and after. Proposals should be for an original new work in any art form suitable for performance, exhibition, or screening in a Mason venue. The size, length, duration, magnitude, and content are at the artist's discretion. Potential venues include Mason's traditional theater spaces, galleries, and cinemas, but proposals for non-traditional venues will also be considered.



All applicants are invited to participate in an online grant writing workshop designed and executed by CVPA staff on Wednesday, December 11 from 6 to 7 p.m.



To view complete details for submitting a proposal and how to apply, visit: https://cvpa.gmu.edu/young-alumni-commissioning-project.





