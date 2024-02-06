MC Lyte Presents An R&B Mother's Day Celebration With PJ Morton and MAJOR At The Kennedy Center Concert Hall, May 12

The Kennedy Center and hip hop icon and founding Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council Member MC Lyte announce a special R&B Mother's Day celebration with five-time Grammy–winning soul singer PJ Morton alongside Grammy–nominated multihyphenate MAJOR. on Sunday, May 12 at 8 p.m. in the Concert Hall.

The legendary artists—known for hits like “First Began,” “Say So,” “Alright,” “Good Morning,” “Why I Love You,” and “Joy In The Battle”—will host a one-night-only performance honoring mothers and mother figures, bringing an unforgettable fusion of rhythm & blues, soul, and gospel to the nation's culture center.

This exclusive event, a part of the Kennedy Center's Contemporary Music season, promises an evening of musical artistry and heartfelt tributes dedicated to the mothers that make the world go around.

“On behalf of Sunni Gyrl, Inc., it brings me great pleasure to bring another great line up as part of our partnership with the world-renowned Kennedy Center. This Mother's Day, we'll celebrate with two of the finest: Grammy winner PJ Morton and the very talented MAJOR.,” said MC Lyte.

“We are so excited to continue our partnership with MC Lyte, a beloved member of the Kennedy Center family, to present an R&B Mother's Day Celebration with PJ Morton and MAJOR. PJ Morton and MAJOR. are extraordinary artists who create powerful work that speaks directly to the soul” said Simone Eccleston, Director of Hip Hop Culture and Contemporary Music Programs. “We are elated to have PJ back with us after two previously sold-out shows at the Center and are enthused to have MAJOR. make his Kennedy Center debut with this beautiful program in honor of mothers and mother figures. It will definitely be a celebration.”

About PJ Morton

PJ Morton is a soul singer, songwriter, performer, and producer based in New Orleans. Following four consecutive years of Grammy wins as a self-released, self-produced artist, in addition to chart-topping achievements and countless collaborations, his album Watch The Sun was the next step in a remarkable career that continues to bridge styles, traditions, and generations. Released in 2022 on his own Morton Records, Watch The Sun featured Stevie Wonder, Nas, Jill Scott, JoJo, El DeBarge, Chronixx, Wale, Alex Isley, and more. This summer, he released Watch the Sun Live: The Mansion Sessions which featured Susan Carol, Shelea, Kenyon Dixon, and more. Following the breakthrough of his Gumbo LP in 2017, and the six albums he's released since then, PJ Morton has experienced a prolific and critically acclaimed streak that has also led to his first-ever NAACP Image Award and Soul Train nominations, BET Award nominations, sold-out shows at the historic Apollo Theater and far beyond, plus five Grammy wins and 19 career-total nominations. On top of playing keys in Maroon 5 for more than a decade and counting, his resume also includes work with Erykah Badu, Jon Batiste, Yebba, and many others, as well as creating original music for Disney's upcoming Disneyland and Disney.

About MAJOR.

His name is MAJOR. and his impact the same. The American soul singer's star fiercely struck at the debut of his platinum hit love song, "Why I Love You.” As Stevie Wonder projected: lovers from all over the world have commissioned the breakout ballad as the perfect soundtrack for their own love stories. MAJOR., as both actor and singer, is a powerful storyteller who leans into authenticity as his superpower. Amazingly, he has become a trusted artist for many while inspiring hearts with his relatable message of life laced in that signature falsetto! The joy is infectious and as a "Hope Dealer,” he leads boldly with the very hope in love his music professes. With a half-billion digital streams, four independent solo projects, network TV shows, movies, legendary cosigns, national tours, and the MAJOR.HOPE Foundation, MAJOR. is far from done. The Hope of My Soul EP is his most recent artistic expression that intersects soul, gospel, and Americana—“Baby Will You Love,” “I Prayed For You,” and the newly released hope anthem “Joy In The Battle” are proof. The Grammy, two-time Soul Train, and eight-time NAACP Image Award–nominated entertainer promises so much more to come—and it can only be as mighty as the name his mama gave him: MAJOR.

Ticket Information

Tickets go on-sale to members on Tuesday, February 6 and to the public on Tuesday, February 13. Tickets can be purchased on the Kennedy Center website, at the Kennedy Center box office or by calling Instant Charge at (202) 467-4600. Patrons living outside the Washington metropolitan area may dial toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.