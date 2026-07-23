LIVE! AT THE LIBRARY to Feature K-Pop Night, Live Music and Film Screening

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The Library of Congress is set to host a series of free August events under its LIVE! AT THE LIBRARY program, including a K-pop night on Aug. 6, live performances by Amanda Pascali and the Tray Wellington Band, and a screening of the film APOLLO 13, all taking place during extended Thursday evening hours from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Thomas Jefferson Building in Washington, D.C. The K-pop evening will include dancing to a curated playlist, a light stick-making activity, team trivia, and displays drawn from the Library's Asian Division, Music Division, and American Folklife Center, with Library specialists on hand to discuss collection preservation. All LIVE! AT THE LIBRARY ticket holders also gain access to the Library's current exhibitions, including The Declaration's Promise, and may enter the Main Reading Room, a space typically reserved for researchers.

Visitors are invited to explore the Library's newest exhibition, 'The Declaration's Promise,' during LIVE! AT THE LIBRARY's extended evening hours. The exhibition examines the enduring principles of the Declaration of Independence and its influence on American history. Highlights include Thomas Jefferson's original rough draft of the Declaration of Independence, Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, Kermit the Frog, Broadway's 'Hamilton' memorabilia and other iconic treasures from the Library's collections. Through immersive multimedia experiences and rare historical artifacts, visitors will discover how the Declaration's ideals have shaped the nation for 250 years.

During LIVE! AT THE LIBRARY on Thursday evenings, the Library's Thomas Jefferson Building and all exhibitions are open for extended hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors are invited to enjoy happy hour drinks and snacks available for purchase in the Great Hall overlooking the Capitol. LIVE! AT THE LIBRARY attendees are also invited to experience the Main Reading Room. Usually reserved for researchers, visitors can now walk inside the reading room and see one of Washington's most beautiful spaces.

Ticketing

For events during LIVE! AT THE LIBRARY, registration ticketing links are found next to each event below or at loc.gov/live. Tickets grant access to the program as well as the Library's exhibitions and the happy hour portion of the evening.

Programming Highlights for August

Aug. 6: Guests are invited to the Library for an evening of K-pop music, themed displays and hands-on activities. Dance to a curated K-pop playlist and explore a special display featuring treasures from the Library's Asian Division, Music Division and American Folklife Center. Attendees can also participate in crafts and interactive activities, including decorating a custom light stick and learning archival preservation techniques to help care for their own K-pop memorabilia. This event will be in the Great Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. Register for this free event.

Aug. 6: Visitors are invited to grab their friends and create a team to dominate a trivia night focused on K-pop and Korean cultural collections. Along with answering questions, guests will have the opportunity to explore a special collections display of treasures from the Library's Asian Division, Music Division and the American Folklife Center and talk to the Library's own K-pop experts. This event will begin at 6 p.m. in LJ-119. Register for this free event.

Aug. 6: A screening of 'Apollo 13' (1995) will take place as part of the Library's Summer Movies on the Lawn series. Guests are invited to bring their own food, drinks and friends for a perfect summer evening under the stars. This event will begin at 8 p.m. on the North Lawn. No tickets are required for this free event.

Aug. 13: American Folklife Center 2026 Artist in Resonance Amanda Pascali will perform an evening of music, blending folk and Americana with Mediterranean, Balkan and Latin influences. The concert celebrates the American Folklife Center's 50th anniversary. This event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Coolidge Auditorium. Register for this free event.

Aug. 27: Steve Martin Banjo Prize winner and IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year Tray Wellington and his band will perform a blend of folk, bluegrass, jazz and contemporary roots music during this Café Concert. This event will be hosted in the Great Hall starting at 6 p.m. Register for this free event.

Exhibitions On View

Visitors can take a trip through a re-created version of Thomas Jefferson's Library, which assembles 6,487 volumes that founded the Library of Congress, and learn how one of America's great thinkers was inspired through the world of books.

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