LARRY, THE BIG-TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER Will Open in Warrenton

The production plays October 20 through October 29 at Hope Theater

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Triune Entertainment LLC presents the world premiere of the hilarious new full-length comedy Larry, the Big-Time Broadway Producer. Called equal parts heartwarming and hilarious, the show focuses on achieving your dreams in spite of the odds.Larry Greenstein is a young Bostonian who wants to invest in Broadway shows. He attends a backers' audition and falls so head over heels in love with an actress who'll be in the play that he pledges $10,000. He doesn't remotely have it. How can he possibly get it? Written by celebrated author and Broadway insider Peter Filichia, this heartwarming story unlocks the dreamer in all of us. As hilarious as it is touching, the show is wildly entertaining! A small cast with BIG heart, Larry is directed by a world-class team of award-winning professionals.

While Larry, the Big-Time Broadway Producer is Triune Entertainment's first full-length production, the company has a history of producing quality entertainment - notably the critically-acclaimed Fools! Improv Comedy Troupe, which has been performing continuously for 26 years.

Triune Entertainment is an independent, non-Equity production company dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to direct and perform in exciting and original ways. The company's mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences while being respectful to its audiences and participants, and to provide opportunity and access to the best in live production, publishing, training and education, and beyond.

Click Here, written by Peter Filichia and presented by Triune Entertainment LLC, plays October 20 through October 29 at Hope Theater, 4175 Bludau Drive, Warrenton, VA. Showtimes are 7 PM Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 PM Sundays. Tickets are $22 ($18 for students) and can be purchased at the show website, www.bigtimelarry.show




