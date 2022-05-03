King Center Announces Three Shows Coming This Fall

The King Center for the Performing Arts, ASM Global and Local Beat Productions are proud to announce three events coming to perform LIVE at the King Center L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre (Main Stage) this fall. Local Beat Productions will be presenting the renowned and authentic New York Bee Gees Tribute Show and Resurrection: A Journey Tribute, which have both been enjoyed by fans all around the country. Rounding out the schedule is a holiday themed event featuring Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti in the production of Christmas with Sal.

Additional event specific information detailed below.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, May 6 at 10 AM local. Tickets can be purchased at KINGCENTER.COM, by phone at 321-242-2219 or at the King Center Ticket Office noon - 6 PM Monday through Friday.

The New York Bee Gees

With Special Guest Crystal Stark as Donna Summer

Saturday, November 5 at 8 PM

The New York Bee Gees offer all their namesake's classic 70s hits, while embracing their early work as well. The New York Bee Gees deliver songs from every decade of the group's catalog with a stunning production, powerful vocals, and the professional stage presence to fill any club or casino.

The band is comprised of some of Long Island, New York's most versatile and exceptionally talented players. The band includes present or former members of well-known, world-renowned acts including; The Alan Parsons Project, Happy Together Tour, Meatloaf, Queen, Blue Oyster Cult, Riot, Herman's Hermits, Enrique Iglesias, The Rippingtons, and more. B.B. King, NYC wrote, "The NY Bee Gees Tribute Show presents the most extravagant Bee Gees show a fan can experience. The band offers all of the classic 70s disco hits, from "Stayin' Alive" to "Night Fever," while embracing their early works such as, "To Love Somebody," "I've Got To Get A Message To You," and "Massachusetts." With her uncanny resemblance to Donna Summer's style, grace, energy, and voice, Special Guest Crystal Stark delights audiences with her passionate performance of the Queen of Disco.

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute

Friday, November 18 at 8 PM

Resurrection - A Journey Tribute, considered to be 'The Gold Standard' by which all Journey tributes are measured, faithfully recreates the experience of a 1980's Journey concert. This dynamic and compelling band has featured some of Nashville's hottest musicians, many whom who have performed, written, or recorded with the biggest names in the music industry - including Journey and Steve Perry. Every show is a brilliant reproduction of sights and sounds that captivate and transport audiences to the glorious age of arena rock. Lead singer, Ryan Christopher, delivers the vocal precision, appearance, and stage presence of the legendary Steve Perry. Resurrection - A Journey Tribute continues to garner worldwide attention and acclaim with high profile performances including, Royal Caribbean International cruises, Fraze Pavilion, AT&T Park: Home of the San Francisco Giants, US Cellular Field: Home of the Chicago White Sox, Hard Rock Casino and Hotel. Fans across the country, including Steve Perry and Journey purists, rave that Resurrection - A Journey Tribute is THE Journey experience! Take a look, attend a show near you, and then you decide!

Sal Valentinetti: Christmas with Sal

Friday, December 16 at 8 PM

Golden voiced crooner Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti returns to the King Center on Friday, December 16th at 8 PM to perform holiday favorites and standards that he's known for with the Rat-Pack style that has made him a hugely popular entertainer since he rose to fame on America's Got Talent. After belting out the classic Frank Sinatra hit, "My Way," Sal received a standing ovation and was awarded the coveted "Golden Buzzer" from supermodel judge, Heidi Klum. Sal later performed a holiday duet of "Santa Baby" with Klum.