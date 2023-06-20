King Center Announces: THE FAB FOUR (BEATLES TRIBUTE) + SPYRO GYRA 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

The King Center for the Performing Arts is announcing two new shows to the King Center! AEG Presents, THE FAB FOUR performing The Beatles Rubber Soul & The Greatest Hits, coming to the King Center Sunday, December 3rd.

This upcoming February, the Regalitos Foundation and Brevard Music Group present Spyro Grya returning to the King Center on their 50th Anniversary Tour with Special Guest Jeff Lorber Fusion on Sunday, February 25th. Both events will be performing inside the L3Harris Technologies Theatre (main stage) and tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23rd beginning at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and at noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. Additional show details below.

Sunday, December 3, 2023 - 7:30 PM:

AEG PRESENTS: THE FAB FOUR – PEFORMS THE BEATLES RUBBER SOUL & THE GREATEST HITS

L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won't want to miss The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute. The 2023 tour brings their all-new show to the stage, with a performance of The Beatles' "Rubber Soul" in its entirety, as well as the Beatles' greatest hits.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude", the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career, and this loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - 7 PM:

REGALITOS FOUNDATION & BREVARD MUSIC GROUP PRESENT:

SPYRO GYRA 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST JEFF LORBER FUSION

L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Spyro Gyra has long been known to its peers in the contemporary jazz world as a “well oiled road machine” due to its relentless schedule 50 years of performing. To date, they have logged more than 10,000 shows on six continents and released 35 albums, garnering platinum and gold records along the way. Spyro Gyra rose from humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York in 1974 to their current international prominence in the jazz world. Their energy and joy in concert mirror their unmatched musicality. Spyro Gyra's makes a stop at the King Center's L3Harris Technologies theater for their 50th Anniversary tour with special guest and another legendary artist, Jeff Lorber Fusion.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale this Friday, June 23rd at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information visit Click Here.