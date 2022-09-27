Kennedy Center Presents Mark Morris Dance Group in the East Coast Premiere of THE LOOK OF LOVE

The illustrious Mark Morris Dance Group returns to the Eisenhower stage with Morris's newest evening-length work, a Kennedy Center co-commission, The Look of Love, October 26-29 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Marking its East Coast premiere, the evening of dance is the newest collaboration from Morris and jazz composer Ethan Iverson. Set to the music of Burt Bacharach, The Look of Love features new choreography by Morris and Iverson's musical arrangements of more than a dozen legendary hits by the multi-award-winning Bacharach.

With long-time collaborator and lyricist Hal David, Bacharach has enjoyed major hits across all genres of music from the late 1950s through the 1980s from "I Say a Little Prayer" to "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head," and even composed signature songs for Dionne Warwick such as "Walk on By," "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," and "Don't Make Me Over."

Known for the elements of humor and musicality in his works, Morris stated:

"Always engaging melodically, always surprising rhythmically, with a touch of melancholy and a striving hop, Bacharach's marvelous music calls out for dancing. There is a rich range of emotion, point of view, and dynamics in Bacharach's (and lyricist Hal David's) amazing compositions, both the very familiar and the relatively obscure. The Look of Love will be an action-packed, varied, song and dance show, with something for everyone."

With costume design by Isaac Mizrahi and lighting design by Nicole Pearce, the new musical arrangements by Iverson will be performed live by the Mark Morris Music Ensemble, comprised of piano, trumpet, bass, and percussion with singer, actress, and Broadway star Marcy Harriell on lead vocals.

The Look of Love is scheduled to have its world premiere on October 20, 2022 at BroadStage in Santa Monica, California. The Look of Love is a production of the Mark Morris Dance Group; BroadStage, Santa Monica; BAM; the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University and Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth in association with John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; Arizona Arts Live, University of Arizona; Cal Performances, UC Berkeley; Harriman-Jewell Series; Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; Modlin Center for the Arts at University of Richmond; UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures; and Virginia Arts Festival.

To learn more about Mark Morris Dance Group and The Look of Love, please see here and here.