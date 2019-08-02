Kennedy Center Announces 2019 Page-to-Stage Festival

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts hosts its 18th annual Page-to-Stage New Play Festival from Saturday, August 30, 2019 through Monday, September 2, 2019. The festival is a free three-day celebration of local playwrights featuring more than 65 theater companies from the D.C. metropolitan area. Theaters and artists participating in Page-to-Stage present open rehearsals, concert readings, and workshops of new plays that are still in the development phase.

Page-to-Stage reflects the dynamic theater landscape of the D.C.-area, through free performances and participatory interactions with audience members, such as a post-presentation book discussion with author Bassey Ikpi and Marc Bamuthi Joseph. Participating theaters include the historic Ford's Theatre, whose seasonal programming highlights the diversity of the American landscape; Mosaic Theater Company of DC, a company dedicated to producing socially relevant art; The Welders, a playwrights' collective, currently transitioning into its third generation of theater-makers; African-American Collective Theater, dedicated to increasing visibility for the Black LGBTQ community; and many others.

This year, many of the participating theaters share the compelling stories of artists, social justice icons, innovators, and historical figures. Highlights include Monumental Theatre Company's Montgomery, following the life of Claudette Colvin, the first African American woman to refuse to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama; and Huemanati Artist Collective's Day Dream, a work about jazz artist Billy Strayhorn; among others.

Additional presentation spotlights include:

Brave Soul Collective's #BlackGayRage, An evening of performances which celebrate black gay existence and many of the challenges faced by Black LGBTQ people

Company Lambe-Lambe's Son Titere, a fusion of street puppetry and Mexican folk music

Project 2020's The Last Battle of the American Revolution, a medley of scenes from stage works that celebrate and relate events from the struggle for Women's Voting Rights in the United States

Voices Unbarred's Dear America: A Disconnect Between Perception & Truth, exploring the perception of inmates versus the reality, engage with real stories of our participants, and help brainstorm potential solutions to the issues raised

Below is the full roster of participating theaters. All family friendly shows take place Saturday morning and afternoon. For the schedule, please visit the festival website.

4615 Theatre

Adventure Theatre MTC

African-American Collective Theater (ACT)

Arts on the Horizon

ArtStream, Inc.

Baltimore Playwrights Festival

Best Medicine Rep

Bowie State University and Kent State University

Brave Soul Collective

Briar Road Productions

Catholic University of America

Company Lambe-Lambe

Conscience Drama Directive

Crash of Rhinos

D.R. Creative Collab

Dance and Bmore

Factory 449

Federal Theatre Project

Ford's Theatre

FRESHH Inc.

Georgetown University

Guillotine Theatre Company

Happy Theater

Huemanati Artist Collective

InterAct Story Theatre

Liberated Muse Arts Group

MetroStage

Monumental Theatre Company

Mosaic Theater Company

Naked Theatre Company

Nu Sass Productions

One Off Productions

Pinky Swear Productions

Pipeline Playwrights

Playwrights Collaborative

Playwrights Group of Baltimore

Project 2020

Radiator Productions

Rainbow Theatre Project

Reliant Theatre

Rep Stage

Safe Streets Arts Foundation

Scena Theatre

Seventh Street Playhouse

Sir Harvey Fitz Productions

Spooky Action Theater

Synetic Theater

The Highwood Theatre

The In Series

The Indian Ocean Theatre Company

The Interrobang Theatre Company

The Law Theater Project

The Rose Theatre Co.

The Washington Rogues

The Welders

Theatre Prometheus

Theatre51

Three Princes Theatre

Tonic Theater Company

Too Much Damn (TMD) Theater

Transformation Theatre, Inc.

Unexpected Stage Company

Unknown Penguin

Venus Theatre Company

Voices Unbarred

Washington Improv Theater

Washington Stage Guild

Washington Women in Theatre

Young Playwrights' Theater (YPT)

For the most up-to-date schedule, please visit the Festival website.





