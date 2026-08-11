KLECKSOGRAPHY 2026 to Bring Six Plays to Rorschach Theatre's The Stacks

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Rorschach Theatre will present Klecksography 2026 at The Stacks at Buzzard Point on Saturday, August 29, with performances at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The annual theatrical experiment begins with a single piece of visual art selected by audience vote and handed off to six playwrights. Over the course of 10 days, each playwright creates a 10-minute play inspired by the same image. The six resulting works will then be staged together for one night only.

The concept serves as what Rorschach Theatre calls "The Ultimate Rorschach Test," demonstrating how six writers can take the same starting point in entirely different creative directions.

Participating Artists

The playwrights for Klecksography 2026 are Nayna Agrawal, Marcel Hartley, Youri Kim, Michelle Lynch, Adrien Radke and Daniel Zanchettin.

Directors include Che Arrington, Sean DiGiorgio, Nate Huff, Matthew Singletary, Gaelyn D. Smith and Elizabeth Ung.

The Acting Company features Alexys Adams, Demonte Addison-Franklin, Hansin Arvind, Joshua Biatch, Evan Carrington, Olivia Cholewczynski, Jessica Cooperstock, Bertem Demirtas, Cameron Denny, Lottie Doughty, Hannah Fidler, Megan Kempton, Alex Lagon, Mira Ros Morris, Drew Okoye, Sofia Sandoval and Philippos Sourvinos.

Performance Information

Klecksography 2026 will take place Saturday, August 29 at The Stacks, located at 101 V St. SW. Performances will be held at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets and additional information are available through Rorschach Theatre's official website.

About Rorschach Theatre

Founded in 1999 by Jenny McConnell Frederick and Randy Baker, Rorschach Theatre creates immersive and location-based work designed to engage with Washington, D.C.'s history, geography and cultural identity. The company seeks to create deeper connections between audiences, artists and the city through theatrical experiences shaped by their surroundings.

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