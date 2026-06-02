KIMBERLY AKIMBO and DOUBT: A PARABLE to Join Olney Theatre Center's 2026-27 Season

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Olney Theatre Center announced the final two slots in its 2026-2027 season will be filled by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's Kimberly Akimbo (March 18 - April 25, 2027) directed by Ethan Heard; and Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley (June 3 - July 11, 2026), directed by Hallie Gordon, who also serves as Olney Theatre's Senior Associate Artistic Director.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

March 18 - April 25, 2027

Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Based on the play by David Lindsay-Abaire

Directed by Ethan Heard

ROBERTS MAINSTAGE

With power ballads, sharp lyrics, and a book that's full of laughs, this 2023 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score (by Fun Home's Jeanine Tesori) sheds light on our universal desire for a meaningful life. It's Saturday night at a skating rink in Bergen County, NJ, and 16-year-old Kimberly Levaco is meeting up with her odd assortment of misfit high school friends, consumed by their typical insecurities and unrequited crushes. But Kimberly — played by 63-year-old Victoria Clark on Broadway in a Tony-winning turn — is further from the norm, since she has a rare disease that makes her age at 4-times the normal rate. Still, she wants all the things a 16-year-old wants: a family that supports her, a first love, and a great adventure – and time is of the essence. The arrival of her felonious Aunt Debra provides an unexpected opportunity to achieve all that, and more, but at a cost.

DOUBT: A PARABLE

June 2 - July 11, 2027

by John Patrick Shanley

Directed by Hallie Gordon

MULITZ-GUDELSKY THEATRE LAB

At a Bronx Catholic school in 1964, Sister Aloysius harbors suspicions about the charismatic Father Flynn, who has taken a special interest in the school's first Black student. As her concern grows into the belief that something inappropriate is happening, she enlists the aid of the young and idealistic Sister James, as well as the boy's mother. As the confrontation between Aloysius and Flynn builds, Shanley challenges the audience to grapple with their own suspicions. Each conversation in Shanley's electric script touches deep ethical issues of faith and doubt, good and evil, power and powerlessness, during a time of social change. The language is strikingly personal as these characters seek to chart a path forward in this dramatic powder keg that garnered both the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best New Play.

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