Judith Light to be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Shakespeare Theatre Company Gala

Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Judith Light has joined Shakespeare Theatre Company's star-studded line-up and honorees to be celebrated at its annual Gala on April 15, 2024. Titled All the World’s a Stage: Celebrating the US/UK Relationship, the gala will take place at The Anthem on the Washington, D.C., Wharf.

Light joins the previously announced honoree, Tony Award-winning actor John Lithgow, in receiving the STC Lifetime Achievement Award. Olivier Award-winning actor Indira Varma will receive the William Shakespeare Award for Classical Acting (aka “Will Award”), presented to her by Tony Award-winning actor Ralph Fiennes, her co-star in STC’s production of Macbeth, who received the Will Award in 2001.

Performers for the evening include D.C.’s own Nova Y. Payton and West End star Scarlett Strallen, joining previously announced performer Jordan Donica, fresh from his Tony-nominated performance as Lancelot in Camelot. The BBC’s Katty Kay will serve as the evening’s emcee. The event’s honorary co-chairs are The British Ambassador, Dame Karen Pierce DCMG, and Sir Charles Roxburgh KCB.

is being honored for her lengthy and celebrated career. Light made her Broadway debut in 1975, followed by extensive work in stage, film, and television. She played the lead role in STC's 2001 production of Hedda Gabler, directed by Michael Kahn, and in 2012 and 2013, she earned back-to-back Tony Awards for Other Desert Cities and The Assembled Parties. In 2019, she was presented with the Tony's Isabelle Stevenson Award for her many years of "Advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and the fight against HIV/AIDS."

Light’s past TV and film work has garnered her numerous nominations as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some of her recent projects include HBO Max’s drama series Julia, Starz’s horror-comedy Shining Vale, and Searchlight’s dark comedy The Menu, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. Past film projects include The Young Wife, Down Low, and tick, tick…Boom!. TV projects include Ryan Murphy’s Impeachment: American Crime Story, The Politician, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, plus the musical finale series of Transparent. Her newest Disney+ film Out of My Mind just premiered at Sundance. Next up, she stars in the Apple TV+ series Before alongside Billy Crystal.

In January 2024, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest-starring role in Poker Face.