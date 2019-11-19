Join The Misfits Of Comedy at Busboys and Poets!

When John Poveromo met Joanne Filan performing at a comedy show in NYC, they immediately bonded.

Both found themselves off to the side and away from the other comics who were comparing comedy backgrounds, credits, and subtly competing in a tired game of one-upmanship. Instead, they bonded over not only their love of food, music, tv, and movies, but also that they both felt like "square pegs in the round holes of comedy."

Or, as they like to call themselves, "The Misfits Of Comedy!"

John and Joanne now tour together to share the things that set them apart with some great audiences. Now you can join them. So, for one evening, let's all hang out and be Misfits together!

Date: Thursday, December 5th

Showtime: 8:00pm

Venue: Busboys and Poets Takoma, 235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC 20012

Tickets: $16 - $20

More Info: https://www.improbablecomedy.com





