Interview: Theatre Life with Maya Keleher

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Maya Keleher

Today’s subject Maya Keleher is currently living her theatre life onstage touring the country as suffragette Alice Paul in the Tony Award winning Suffs. The show begins a two week engagement at The National Theatre on June 16th and will play through June 28th.

Maya’s past stage credits have won her both critical and audience acclaim. She is a recipient of the Connecticut Critic Circle Award for Outstanding Debut Performance for Next to Normal at TheaterWorks Hartford while also wowing upwards of 10,000 people a night at The MUNY in Paint Your Wagon.

Other credits include a workshop/reading at Barrington Stage Company of Butterflies (directed by Graciela Daniele) and singing at 54 Below for The Songs of Josh Frelich and Kate Chadwick.

Maya and company are telling a story many don’t know but absolutely should. The story of Suffs is one of fighting for your rights and shear passion until that job is complete.

Head over to The National Theatre and check out Suffs. It’s a show that history buffs and everyone else need to see and by doing so it will help “Finish the Fight” moving forward. “Keep Marching!!”

Maya Keleher is an actress with plenty of talent and plenty of passion for what she does. Performing in Suffs fuels that passion and keeps her living her theatre life to the fullest.

Was there a particular show you saw as a child that made you think, “Hey, I want to do this!”?

There were three pivotal shows that solidified my passion for theater. First was the 1954 film version of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, which my mom and I would watch together. Then there was the revival of Hair. My mom and I saw the touring production at The Bushnell in Connecticut, and I was completely enamored. Finally, there was Next to Normal on Broadway. My mom and I went into the city to see it on Halloween one year, and I cried the entire train ride home because I wasn't on Broadway yet.

Where did you receive your training?

I attended The Boston Conservatory, where I earned my BFA in Musical Theater. I graduated in 2016.

L-R Christiane Noll and Maya Keleher in the 2017

TheaterWorks Hartford production of Next to Normal.

Photo by Lanny Nagler.

What was your first professional job as a performer?

My first professional job was playing Natalie in Next to Normal at TheaterWorks Hartford. Christiane Noll played my mom, and we shared a dressing room, which was incredibly special. My classmate John Cardoza played Gabe. We graduated from BoCo together. It was a stacked cast, I was performing in my home state, and I earned my Equity card. It was truly a dream role, and it meant so much that my entire family was able to come see the show.

Maya Keleher and company in the National Tour of Suffs.

Photo by Joan Marcus.

For those not familiar with the story of Suffs, can you please give us a brief overview of the show, and can you tell us something about your character?

Suffs tells the story of the courageous, unsung women who worked tirelessly to get the 19th Amendment passed. Throughout the show, we watch them buttheads, laugh, struggle, and persevere, taking audiences on a real emotional roller coaster.

I play Alice Paul, a young radical who joined the suffrage movement and helped push it forward with some rather intense tactics. Alice was born into a Quaker family in New Jersey and dedicated her entire life to fighting for women's rights. She also authored the Equal Rights Amendment, which still has not been fully ratified to this day.

When you were offered the show, what were your thoughts on the material after the first read-through?

I was blown away! Shaina Taub crafted such an intentional, lush, and powerful musical. Every note and every line feels essential to the story. I couldn't wait to sing the songs and bring this story to life for audiences every night.

Touring a show across the country can take its toll on performers. Can you talk about any regimen you have to keep your voice and body in shape while dealing with five-show weekends and the other demands of touring?

While the vocal and physical demands are certainly important, I've come to realize that my mental health is even more important because it directly affects everything else. Having a calm, encouraging voice in my head and learning how to coach myself through challenging stretches has been essential during five-show weekends. I journal daily and choose a word each morning to help set my intention for the day.

As for the physical and vocal side of things, I've learned to approach each day differently. There isn't one magic routine that works. I drink a ton of water every day—I even bought a purse specifically for my water bottle. I prioritize sleep, stretch my tongue three times a week, and always do both a vocal and physical warm-up before every performance. Those are my non-negotiables.

L-R Maya Keleher and Marya Grandy in the Natioanl Tour of Suffs.

Photo by Joan Marcus.

Why do you think Suffs resonates with audiences, and why is it so important for this story to be told?

I think that in uncertain times, people are looking for hope. Watching this chapter of history come to life through music provides that hope. While Suffs is specifically about the suffrage movement, at its core it's a story about fighting for what you believe in.

My biggest takeaway from the show is that there will always be something worth fighting for if we want to create a more just and equitable world. You may not know how long change will take, but that uncertainty shouldn't stop you. Keep fighting for the world you believe in. It's worth it, and that's why this story remains so important to tell.

Special thanks to National Theatre's Marketing Manager Abby Berman for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

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