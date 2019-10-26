Internationally-acclaimed Tenor Anthony Kearns Performed At The 2019 Annual Jim McKay Maryland Million Celebrations

BALTIMORE -- World-renowned tenor Anthony Kearns returned to Laurel Park to sing the National Anthem and "God Bless America" at the 2019 Jim McKay Maryland Million Day on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

This was the fifth year Kearns headlined the extraordinary day of racing for Maryland-sired Thoroughbred horses, started in 1986. The Jim McKay Maryland Million Day is a one-day stakes program offering purses and awards of more than $1 million, and is second only to the Preakness Stakes in Maryland racing events.

During a ticketed pre-race Gala on Friday, October 18, Kearns also performed the National Anthem and a selection songs. He also served as a Celebrity Guest host during the live auction benefiting the Maryland Horse Industry Foundation.

Mr. Kearns, who also sang at the 141st Preakness Stakes in 2016 and Pegasus World Cup Invitational last year, said his appearance at the Jim McKay Maryland Million celebrations combined two of his greatest passions: music and horses.

Kearns hails from County Wexford, Ireland - home of many internationally-known trainers such as Jim Bolger and Aidan O'Brien, and many great horse breeders, trainers and jockeys.

Now living in the U.S., Mr. Kearns said there are strong ties between the Irish and Americans in horse racing circles and he is proud to support the international racing community on both sides of the Atlantic.

"I always look forward to returning to scenic Maryland horse country for these fantastic Racing festivities and to perform during the Jim McKay Maryland Million celebrations," said Kearns, who also participated in the Trophy Presentation for Race 5 in the Winner's Circle along with Irish Ambassador Daniel Mulhall and others.

Cricket Goodall, executive director of the Maryland Million Ltd., said of Kearns, "We were very pleased to have the talented Anthony Kearns join us again this year at the Maryland Million celebrations including Jim McKay Maryland Million Day. He is a sensational singer, and most importantly, a good friend of Maryland horse racing and the grand sport, nationally as well as internationally."

We are so excited that Anthony Kearns returned to the Maryland Million this year to sing during the festivities," added Michael J. Algeo, Chairman of the Maryland Racing Commission. "He was simply amazing."

"Every time Anthony Kearns returns to Laurel Park for a brilliant showcase of the best of Maryland Thoroughbreds, his voice adds a touch of excellence to the hallmark of what we see on Jim McKay Maryland Million Day," said John McDaniel, former member and Chairman of the Maryland Racing Commission, and owner of Hickory Ridge Farm in Howard County.

Anthony Kearns took the American television audience by storm in 1999 as the youngest member of The Irish Tenors with whom he has 10 CDs and five PBS specials.

Earlier this year, Kearns and The Irish Tenors marked their 20th anniversary with a whirlwind, sold-out concert tour in Ireland. Their CDs have gone Gold, Platinum and Double Platinum. American critics hailed Kearns as perhaps the most likely of the three (Irish Tenors) to "achieve the level of tenor super stardom enjoyed by Pavarotti and a handful of other singers."

Mr. Kearns international solo career includes television appearances, high level charity benefits, solo concerts with symphony orchestras and operas. He has had the privilege to sing for four U.S. Presidents, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Medal of Honor recipients, and at the Pre-Mass concert in Philadelphia for Pope Francis. He also sang at the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS and opened the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. - the largest in the nation -- before a national television audience.

Mr. Kearns' appearance was arranged by Kirsten Fedewa & Associates, L.L.C.





