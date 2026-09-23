HUNDRED DAYS to Make DC Debut at The Keegan Theatre
Kylie Clare Truby and Bradley Foster Smith star in the Lucille Lortel-nominated musical at the Dupont Circle venue.
What would you do if you only had 100 days left to live? The Keegan Theatre explores that question in its upcoming DC Premiere of HUNDRED DAYS, an acclaimed folk-punk musical based on the true story of composers Abigail and Shaun Bengson. Featuring a cast of nine local actor-musicians, the production runs October 10 through November 15 at The Keegan Theatre in Dupont Circle.
With music by Abigail and Shaun Bengson and book by Sarah Gancher, HUNDRED DAYS premiered Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2017 and was nominated for both the Lucille Lortel and Drama League Awards for Outstanding Musical. The New York Times praised the production as a “luminous musical memoir that celebrates and laments the elusive radiance of a shared life.”
Directed by Christina A. Coakley, director of Keegan's 2025 Helen Hayes Award-winning production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, HUNDRED DAYS brings its concert-style storytelling and folk-punk score to Keegan's intimate stage.
“HUNDRED DAYS is a treat for both the ears and the heart,” says Coakley. “Told in a folk-opera style, the story comes alive through orchestrations performed live by our talented cast. Our hope is that audiences leave the theater feeling restored and inspired to live with greater intention. At its core, this musical encourages us to take risks in love, sit honestly with loss, and move through life with open hearts.”
HUNDRED DAYS follows Abigail and Shaun as they meet, fall in love, and marry in just three weeks. But Abigail is haunted by the fear that they may have only 100 days together. What follows is an uncensored, exhilarating, and heartrending true story about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap, and loving fully in the face of the unknown.
Coakley continues: “I'm thrilled to welcome two familiar faces back to the Keegan stage: Bradley Foster Smith (Keegan's A FEW GOOD MEN, CABARET, and more) and Kylie Clare Truby (Keegan's FALSETTOS). Together, they bring remarkable precision and generosity to this demanding score. Through Truby's searing vocals and Smith's command of multiple instruments, we are invited to love fiercely and fully."
Truby stars as Abigail, with Smith as Shaun, joined by Lydia Gifford as Barrie/Accordion and Daniel Ayoola as Reggie/Guitar. The ensemble and band feature Lucille Rieke (Guitar), Jason Wilson (Bass), Jared Kirschenbaum (Drums), Kate Roddy Moore (Keys), and Tim Thulson (Cello), with Jackson Saunders understudying Shaun and Samantha Hegre and Emilie Taylor covering Cello and Drums, respectively.
“I have wanted to bring this gorgeous musical to Keegan since it premiered Off-Broadway,” says Artistic Director Susan Marie Rhea. “Its concert-style storytelling, unique folk-punk score, and embrace of vulnerability make it particularly exciting for our intimate space.”
Production Team: Christina A. Coakley (Director); Lucia LaNave (Music Director); Kayla A. Warren (Choreographer); Gabrielle Busch (Assistant Director); Alberto Segarra (Lighting Designer); Alec Green (Sound Designer); Logan Benson (Costume, Hair & Makeup Designer); Josh Sticklin (Scenic Designer & Technical Director); Marty Bernier (Properties & Set Dressing Designer); Sierra Young (Intimacy Director); Carter Zgonina (Stage Manager); Lorna Ryan (Sound Engineer); Shelby Kiesel (Assistant Stage Manager); Jared H. Graham (Production Manager); Christopher Gagliardi (Lead Electrics Technician); Lily Rehberg (Lead Carpenter).
HUNDRED DAYS runs October 10 through November 15, 2026, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., and Monday, October 26 at 8 p.m.
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