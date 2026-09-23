HUNDRED DAYS to Make DC Debut at The Keegan Theatre

NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

What would you do if you only had 100 days left to live? The Keegan Theatre explores that question in its upcoming DC Premiere of HUNDRED DAYS, an acclaimed folk-punk musical based on the true story of composers Abigail and Shaun Bengson. Featuring a cast of nine local actor-musicians, the production runs October 10 through November 15 at The Keegan Theatre in Dupont Circle.

With music by Abigail and Shaun Bengson and book by Sarah Gancher, HUNDRED DAYS premiered Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2017 and was nominated for both the Lucille Lortel and Drama League Awards for Outstanding Musical. The New York Times praised the production as a “luminous musical memoir that celebrates and laments the elusive radiance of a shared life.”

Directed by Christina A. Coakley, director of Keegan's 2025 Helen Hayes Award-winning production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, HUNDRED DAYS brings its concert-style storytelling and folk-punk score to Keegan's intimate stage.

“HUNDRED DAYS is a treat for both the ears and the heart,” says Coakley. “Told in a folk-opera style, the story comes alive through orchestrations performed live by our talented cast. Our hope is that audiences leave the theater feeling restored and inspired to live with greater intention. At its core, this musical encourages us to take risks in love, sit honestly with loss, and move through life with open hearts.”

HUNDRED DAYS follows Abigail and Shaun as they meet, fall in love, and marry in just three weeks. But Abigail is haunted by the fear that they may have only 100 days together. What follows is an uncensored, exhilarating, and heartrending true story about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap, and loving fully in the face of the unknown.

Coakley continues: “I'm thrilled to welcome two familiar faces back to the Keegan stage: Bradley Foster Smith (Keegan's A FEW GOOD MEN, CABARET, and more) and Kylie Clare Truby (Keegan's FALSETTOS). Together, they bring remarkable precision and generosity to this demanding score. Through Truby's searing vocals and Smith's command of multiple instruments, we are invited to love fiercely and fully."

Truby stars as Abigail, with Smith as Shaun, joined by Lydia Gifford as Barrie/Accordion and Daniel Ayoola as Reggie/Guitar. The ensemble and band feature Lucille Rieke (Guitar), Jason Wilson (Bass), Jared Kirschenbaum (Drums), Kate Roddy Moore (Keys), and Tim Thulson (Cello), with Jackson Saunders understudying Shaun and Samantha Hegre and Emilie Taylor covering Cello and Drums, respectively.

“I have wanted to bring this gorgeous musical to Keegan since it premiered Off-Broadway,” says Artistic Director Susan Marie Rhea. “Its concert-style storytelling, unique folk-punk score, and embrace of vulnerability make it particularly exciting for our intimate space.”

Production Team: Christina A. Coakley (Director); Lucia LaNave (Music Director); Kayla A. Warren (Choreographer); Gabrielle Busch (Assistant Director); Alberto Segarra (Lighting Designer); Alec Green (Sound Designer); Logan Benson (Costume, Hair & Makeup Designer); Josh Sticklin (Scenic Designer & Technical Director); Marty Bernier (Properties & Set Dressing Designer); Sierra Young (Intimacy Director); Carter Zgonina (Stage Manager); Lorna Ryan (Sound Engineer); Shelby Kiesel (Assistant Stage Manager); Jared H. Graham (Production Manager); Christopher Gagliardi (Lead Electrics Technician); Lily Rehberg (Lead Carpenter).

HUNDRED DAYS runs October 10 through November 15, 2026, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., and Monday, October 26 at 8 p.m.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 30 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming