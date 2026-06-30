HOW TO DIE IN JAPAN is Coming to District Fringe Festival
The festival runs July 10 to 26.
How To Die In Japan — a multimedia solo comedy show exploring Japanese funeral etiquette, family chaos, and the collision of two cultures — will make its Washington, DC debut this July as part of the District Fringe Festival.
Miyo Yamauchi, a Moth StorySLAM champion based in Los Angeles, performs six shows at the University of the District of Columbia from July 12 to 25. The run marks her first-ever East Coast performance. The festival runs July 10 to 26.
The show is a follow-up to her sold-out solo hit How To Be Japanese and blends dark comedy, an original score, and animation to guide audiences through the rigid rules of TPO (Time, Place, and Occasion) — where even a simple funeral becomes a high-stakes study in etiquette.
What sets the show apart is its production scope for a solo performance: an original score composed by Michael D. Mortilla (Sony/Columbia Pictures, the Olympics), visual design and animation by Anthony Phills (Gold Telly Award winner, International Design Award winner), and lighting design by Willow McFatter. Directed by Jane Morris, whose comedy credentials include Second City, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a role opposite Meryl Streep in The Laundromat.
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