George Lopez Comes to The Kennedy Center in May

Performances will take place May 10-11, 2024.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

The Kennedy Center has announced additional programming to its 2023–2024 Comedy at the Kennedy Center season, a signature program focused on elevating comedy as an art form and uniting the community together through laughter.

George Lopez's illustrious and multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, stand-up comedy, and late-night television. He has broken ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity, confronting racial stereotypes, and fighting for his community on and off the stage. Last seen at the Kennedy Center in 2017, the comedian returns with his newest stand-up tour, ALLRIIIIGHHTTT! on Friday and Saturday, May 10–11 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Lopez currently stars in his multi-camera comedy series for NBC, Lopez vs Lopez, which features his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez. Later this year, Lopez will be seen starring in the independent holiday comedy How the Gringo Stole Christmas, directed by Angel Gracia. Lopez joined the DC Extended Universe this summer, starring in the Warner Bros. Latin superhero film, Blue Beetle. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto and featuring a predominantly Latino cast, the film follows its first ever Mexican American teenager turned superhero. He will release the third installment of his middle-grade novel series, Chupacarter and the Screaming Sombrero in March.

Lopez has four HBO specials: The Wall (2017), It's Not Me, It's You (2012), Tall, Dark and Chicano (2009), which was nominated for a Best Comedy Album Grammy Award, and America's Mexican (2007). His acclaimed comedy concert, Why You Crying?, debuted on Showtime in 2004. He released his third stand-up CD, El Mas Chingon, in 2006, earning another Grammy nomination. In 2004, he was nominated for his first Grammy in the same category for Team Leader. In 2005, Time named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities. The following year, Lopez received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For a complete biography, see here.

Tickets go on-sale to Members on Tuesday, February 6 at 10 a.m. ET and to the public on Tuesday, February 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased on the Kennedy Center website, at the Kennedy Center box office or by calling Instant Charge at (202) 467-4600. Patrons living outside the Washington metropolitan area may dial toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.




