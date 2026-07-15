GRIEF SUCKS: A ONE MAN SHOW BY KEVONSTAGE to Play Attucks Theatre in Norfolk

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Actor, comedian, and content creator Kevin Fredericks, known as KevOnStage, will launch his 2026 tour: Grief Sucks: A One Man Show By KevOnStage. Promoted by Live Nation, the 31-city tour will make a stop at the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk, VA, on August 20, 2026.

With his humor and quick-wit rooted in faith, family, and relatability, KevOnStage channels personal loss into an unforgettable comedy experience. The announcement follows the success of a four-show sold-out run at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17 at the Scope Arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Wednesday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday, July 16 at 10:00 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

GRIEF SUCKS: A ONE MAN SHOW BY KEVONSTAGE TOUR DATES:

Fri, Aug 14 – Birmingham, AL – The Lyric

Sat, Aug 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Times-Union Center-Terry Theatre

Sun, Aug 16 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Thu, Aug 20 – Norfolk, VA – Attucks Theatre

Fri, Aug 21 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

Sat, Aug 22 – Raleigh, NC – Fletcher Opera Theater

Fri, Aug 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat, Aug 29 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun, Aug 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri, Sep 4 – Toronto, ON – The Royal

Sat, Sep 5 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

Sun, Sep 6 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

Sat, Sep 12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sun, Sep 13 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Fri, Sep 25 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Fri, Oct 2 – Columbus, OH – Davidson Theatre

Sat, Oct 3 – Chicago, IL – Athenaeum Center

Sun, Oct 4 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall

Fri, Oct 9 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

Sat, Oct 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Shelton Auditorium

Sun, Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Fri, Oct 16 – Memphis, TN – Satellite Music Hall

Sat, Oct 17 – Nashville, TN – Category 10

Sun, Oct 18 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre

Fri, Oct 23 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik

Fri, Nov 6 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Sat, Nov 7 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

Fri, Nov 20 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Fri, Nov 27 – Austin, TX – Emo's

Thu, Dec 17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Sun, Dec 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

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