GALA Hispanic Theatre & the Helen Hayes Awards Release Statement on the Passing of Hugo Medrano

“Although we mourn his loss,” stated Jason León, chair of the GALA board of directors, “we also celebrate his artistry, vision, and leadership,"

Read a statement from GALA Hispanic Theatre on the passing of Hugo Medrano, co-founder and producing artistic director.

It is with great sadness that we announce that Hugo Medrano, co-founder and producing artistic director of GALA Hispanic Theatre, passed this morning surrounded by his wife Rebecca Medrano and sons. Hugo was the longest serving artistic director in the Washington, DC region and a pillar of the national Latino theater field. He and Rebecca founded GALA in 1976 and built an institution of international significance.

“Although we mourn his loss,” stated Jason León, chair of the GALA board of directors, “we also celebrate his artistry, vision, and leadership on behalf of the Latino community.” “And as he would have wanted,” added Rebecca, “GALA will continue its programming with the same commitment of excellence, relevance and service to the community.”

Further details will follow as they become available.

The Helen Hayes Awards released the following statement: 

Last night, the theater community gathered again to celebrate the excellence and creativity of our theater artists at the 2023 Helen Hayes Awards. Like a family, we came together to support and cheer each other and in GALA’s case to seek comfort for our sudden loss of Hugo. The recognition of the GALA artists with 11 awards was a testament to his belief that exceptional artistry transcends language, class, and cultural differences and that all in our community deserve access to it and to have their stories told. Que viva Hugo!

-Abel Lopez

Associate Producing Director

GALA Hispanic Theatre



GALA Hispanic Theatre & the Helen Hayes Awards Release Statement on the Passing of Hugo Medrano
