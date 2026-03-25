Feature: SONDHEIM AWARD GALA: Vanessa Williams Tenacity, Talent, and Artistry

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I have always been tantalized by the triple threat talent of Vanessa Williams. Ever since I sat with my family and saw her on television singing “Happy Days are Here Again” to become the first Miss America of color, she has become an artistic and cultural presence in my life. At pivotal moments of life experience, her recordings, television appearances, stage appearances, and concerts have become an integral part of my artistic consciousness. As a gay person, I instinctively sensed that she would understand me if she ever met me. Little did I know that she would meet me after a concert and pose for a great picture or that I would be writing this feature story on her well-deserved Signature Theatre Sondheim Award at the Sondheim Award Gala in Washington, DC. (held at The Anthem venue on March 16, 2026).

L-R Michael Urie and Vanessa Williams at the 2026 Sondheim Award Gala.

Photo by Margot Schulman.

From the moment the versatile and witty performer Michael Urie entered the stage of the Anthem, I became increasingly excited as I knew I was about to enter the sacred space of my idol Vanessa Williams once more. I has survived so many challenges in my life, but Vanessa Williams has conquered the world with so many Grammy, Emmy, SAG, and other nominations that it could make your head spin. Mr. Urie showed a film clip narrative/life story of Ms. Williams’ beginnings as a young woman who fought tenaciously to pursue her professional dreams.

My mind flashed back to Ms. Williams’ joyful and exuberant performance as Rosie in the acclaimed television adaptation of Bye, Bye Birdie with Jason Alexander and Tyne Daly. Ms. Williams totally recreated this character into a reinvigorated force of nature.

Soon, actress and vocalist Awa Sal Secka delivered a smooth rendition of the classic song “On the Other Side of the Tracks” (Vanessa Williams has sung this song to immense success so this was a tribute to Ms. Williams, indeed).

Memories of Vanessa Williams working with Cicley Tyson on Broadway and in the superb television film flooded through my mind ---she was totally immersed in her character of Jessie Mae Watts----who was a very convincing irritant to the character of Tyson’s Carrie Watts.

Musician Mark G. Meadows played a jazzy version of the invigorating song “Reelin’ in the Years”, and I thought of Ms. Williams’ great love of all types of music. Ms. Williams has even recorded a Christmas album that I have listened to for many holiday seasons entitled “Star Bright” which contains so many beautiful holiday songs.

The thrill of meeting Ms. Williams after her thrilling and eclectic Kennedy Center concert several years ago came to my mind. This concert solidified my respect for this versatile entertainer as she plunged into number after number of songs from ballads to pop songs to loves songs to songs from her Disney classics. Vanessa was so gracious to me that I asked her to pose for a picture with me . She agreed and I still treasure the picture.

As the Gala evening progressed, actress and vocalist Nova Y. Payton sang the standard “Stormy Weather” and I recalled that Ms. Williams considers Lena Horne to be an influential role model.

As the fantastic performer Norm Lewis walked on to the Gala stage, I was so delighted to hear him sing the Sondheim classic “Being Alive” from Company. I recalled Mr. Lewis’ appearance with Ms. Williams in Fifty Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center that I reviewed on February 11, 2022. Ms. Williams was a thrilling delight in this production as she sang a stunning duet with Sierra Boggess---Ms. Williams sang the Sondheim classic “Losing My Mind” from Follies.

The music and lyrics of Kander and Ebb share an intelligent kinship with Stephen Sondheim’s artistry and fits Ms. William’s voice like a glove. Academy-award winner Ariana DeBose sang the riveting and spellbinding Kander and Ebb classic “Sooner or Later” from Kiss of the Spider Woman as a salute to Ms. Williams playing the role of Aurora after Chita Rivera left the hit musical on Broadway. (I always find it interesting that both Sondheim and Kander and Ebb have used this same title in two differing songs from two differing vehicles ---Sondheim’s film Dick Tracy and Kander and Ebb’s Kiss of the Spider Woman).

Musicians Jon Kalbfleisch on piano, Aaron Clay on bass and Joey Antico on drums added so much musical texture to this Gala evening honoring the pure musicality of Vanessa Williams.

A letter from the brilliant writer and director James Lapine was read aloud –as Mr. Lapine could not attend the event but he wanted to send his best regards.

Vanessa Williams at the 2026 Sondheim Award Gala.

Photo by Margot Schulman.

As the exciting highlight of the evening approached, Ms. Williams came up to receive her award, and she was as gracious and sensitive in mentioning those who had helped her in her career and those who had influenced her as I thought she would be.

Ms. Williams mentioned going in by train when she was younger with her family to see Broadway shows.

Ms. Williams stated how the great composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim had helped her set a high artistic bar by casting her in James Lapine’s 2002 production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods.

Ms. Williams went on to say that she was so honored that Mr. Sondheim wrote some special lyrics for her in the song “The Last Midnight.”

Ms. Williams also stated how honored she was to be cast by Mr. Sondheim in the 2010 Broadway show Sondheim on Sondheim.

I thought of how Ms. Williams must have pleased Mr. Sondheim as he loves vocalists who do not overpower the song’s intent but, rather, who follow the notes and the meaning of the lyrics with intentionality .One of the reasons I love Ms. Williams’ voice is that she respects the composer and lyricist’s purpose with each song.

Ms. Williams remarked on the importance of theatre and the arts and the artistic purpose that fulfills her vision.

After Ms. Williams received her well-deserved award to sustained applause, she very generously sang two songs for the audience----the popular hit “The Sweetest Days” and the probing and insightful Sondheim classic “Children Will Listen” from Into the Woods (this was extra generous of her as she had to rush right back to London’s West End to continue her long run in the hit musical The Devil Wears Prada).

I thought of the cross-pollination of every conceivable genre that Ms. Williams has conquered. Most stars are content just to be recording artists, but Ms. Williams has achieved immense success in concert, on Broadway , on film , and on television.

Vanessa Williams’ sensitivity to her material (and to other people) as well as her committed pursuit of artistry in her decades- extensive career has been a hallmark/mooring point in an often-erratic world.

I realized that Vanessa Williams would remain a creative touchstone in my heart and mind forever. Ms. Williams is, paradoxically, an urgently creative artistic talent --as well as a comforting and committed presence in an unsettling world.

The Signature Theatre Sondheim Award Gala honoring Vanessa Williams was presented on March 16, 2023, 2026 at The Anthem located at 901 Wharf Street, SW, Washington, DC, 20024.