Fairfax Symphony Orchestra to Present THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL FEATURING MICHAEL CAVANAUGH to Capital One Hall

Capital One Hall will welcome The Music of Billy Joel featuring Michael Cavanaugh and the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra on March 8, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. - the second concert in a new series presented by the Fairfax Symphony and Capital One Center. Cavanaugh is the remarkable pianist and vocalist handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the Broadway sensation "Movin' Out."

The performance will feature Billy Joel's greatest hits including "Big Shot," "My Life," "Just The Way You Are," "Piano Man," "You May Be Right," "New York State of Mind," and many more. The concert falls during a period of major milestones for Joel: his landmark album 52nd Street was released 45 years ago as of October 2023, and the Piano Man himself celebrates his 75th birthday in May 2024.

Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com and may also be purchased in person at the Capital One Hall Box Office from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

"We are so thrilled for another exciting performance with the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra and cannot wait to welcome the incredible Michael Cavanaugh to the stage at Capital One Hall," said Jonathan Griffith, Managing Director of Capital One Center. "The music of Billy Joel has been the soundtrack for generations of music fans, and we can't wait for this special performance in Tysons!"