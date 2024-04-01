Fairfax County Poet Laureate Danielle Badra Unveils 2024 Poetry in the Parks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024 series of Fairfax County’s Poetry in the Parks, a community engagement program created by Fairfax County Poet Laureate Danielle Badra, will kick off on April 27, 2024, in celebration of National Poetry Month. In its first year, the popular series served over 120 parkgoers with free literary experiences in Fairfax County Parks.

“Poetry in the Parks brings together nature lovers and poetry lovers in an incredible way. Last year, we had professional stargazers with a newfound admiration for poetry, and poets who were first-time visitors to a featured park creating outstanding verses. It was such a beautiful melding of worlds which is ultimately the goal of each Poetry in the Parks event,” saysDanielle Badra, 2022-2024 Fairfax County Poet Laureate, who partnered with ArtsFairfax and Fairfax County Park Authority on the program.

The 2024 Poetry in the Parks Readings and Workshops:

Fairfax Poet Laureate: National Poetry Month Poetry Reading

April 27, 2024, 1:00-2:30PM

Green Spring Gardens, Alexandria

A poetry reading featuring Camisha L. Jones, Emilia Philips, Benjamin Renne, and Maricielo Shirley, prominent writers of the DC/Maryland/Virginia region.

Fairfax Poet Laureate: Poetry Beneath the Stars

May 4, 2024, 7:30-8:30PM

Turner Farm Park, Great Falls

Back by popular demand, this writing workshop invites participants to contemplate the cosmos through poetry and a telescope viewing in the Roll Top Observatory.

Fairfax Poet Laureate: Pride Month Poetry Reading

June 1, 2024, 1:00-2:30 pm

Green Spring Gardens, Alexandria

Featuring some of the region’s most prominent LGBTQ+ poets, this reading lifts-up a variety of voices and experiences to honor the rich legacy and contributions of poets and poetry in the queer community. Poets include Danielle Badra, Gowri Koneswaran, and Brian Teare.

Fairfax Poet Laureate: Poetry Beneath the Stars

August 17, 2024, 7:30-8:30PM

Turner Farm Park, Great Falls

Celebrate the final installment of Poetry in the Parks with the last “Poetry Beneath the Stars” event, which promises an out of this world writing experience and telescope viewing.

See addendum for more details about Poetry in the Parks events and readers.



Poetry in the Parks Plaques

In addition to the Poetry in the Parks readings and workshops, Badra is also working to unveil a set of poetry plaques in Ellanor C. Lawrence Park (Chantilly) and Riverbend Park (Great Falls), each featuring a poem about nature. As a long-term expression of Poetry in the Parks, the plaques will invite park visitors to reflect on their environment, with the additional opportunity to submit a poetic or artistic response to the plaque through a link on the ArtsFairfax website. Selected submissions will be featured in a digital collection.

In partnership with Fairfax County, ArtsFairfax raises the visibility of poetry through the designation of a Fairfax County Poet Laureate. Through this designation, ArtsFairfax seeks to celebrate and support a poet who can engage new audiences, create new opportunities for poetry to be shared, and encourage the creation of poetry and other literary works.

The Poet Laureate program recognizes a professional poet’s achievements and their demonstrated history of accomplishments; promotes a professional poet’s continued pursuit of creative work; and creates opportunities for connection between the Poet Laureate and Fairfax County communities. The Fairfax County Poet Laureate is a high honor that highlights the importance of poetry and literary arts in Fairfax County.

The Fairfax County Poet Laureate application opens April 15. The nonprofit will host a virtual information session on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 12:00-1:30PM. For more information on Poetry in the Parks and the Fairfax County Poet Laureate, visit ArtsFairfax.org/Poetry.