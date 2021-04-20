FIRST DATE Will Be Presented Online By NextStop Theatre

NextStop Theatre Company will premiere their very first full-scale, online musical production of the hit Broadway musical comedy "First Date," streaming April 30th to May 16th through ShowTix4U.com.

Filmed at NextStop Theatre and on location around downtown Herndon, Virginia, this light-hearted musical romantic comedy tells the story of Casey and Aaron, two young singles set up on a blind date by friends and family, even though they seemingly have absolutely nothing in common. With the influence and unsolicited advice of their friends and family (playing out in their imaginations), a matchmaking waiter, and all the dangers of social media at their fingertips, this date could be doomed...or it might be destiny!

"I don't know that I have ever been so excited to open a show," Producing Artistic Director Evan Hoffmann said. "Putting this show together has been a true labor of love! We have been so eager to get back to creating high quality performances for our community and the cast and crew of 'First Date' have brought together a mixture of talent, creativity, and passion, like I have rarely seen before!"

The production features Alex De Bard and Taylor Witt as Casey and Aaron. Playing the numerous friends, family, restaurant inhabitants, and the various other "angels" and "demons" crowded in their heads are Abby Middleton, Andres Alejandro Ponce, Sarah Anne Sillers, and Carl L. Williams.

"This production is neither a simple play caught on film, nor your average movie," explained Hoffmann. "This is truly a film-theatre hybrid. Our team worked diligently to find innovative ways to make this a uniquely theatrical experience. We were able to utilize some of the best tricks that film has to offer, while making sure our audiences feel like they are practically back in theater with the performers!"

The production is directed by Evan Hoffmann and includes the creative team of Paige Rammelkamp (Music Director), Charles Belt (Director of Photography), Nicole Maneffa (Covid-19 Compliance Officer), Quoc M. Tran (Production Coordinator/2nd Compliance Officer), Will Wacker (Sound Designer/Engineer), AnnMarie Castrigno (Lighting Designer), Paris Francesca (Costume Designer), and Monique Midgette (Casting Director).

Much like a traditional theatrical experience, performances will have scheduled start times on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm and Sundays at 7pm from April 30 to May 16, 2021. Tickets are $25 each (plus processing fees) and are good for one stream per household. More information on the production and instructions on how to purchase and view the performances are available at www.NextStopTheatre.org.

"First Date" is generously co-sponsored by Northwest Federal Credit Union and Griffin Owens Insurance.

Visit for more information and to book: https://www.nextstoptheatre.org/shows/first-date.