DUPONT INVESTIGATIONS: A Washington Noir Audio Drama to Premiere This Week

Just in time for holiday road trips and air travel entertainment, Nocturne Hall will launch Dupont Investigations, an original audio drama series set in 1930s Washington, DC, available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and more beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, November 21. Tune into the inaugural season - told over six episodes - for a gripping mystery of "The Scourge from Carthage" that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats. A new episode will be released bi-weekly on Tuesdays through January 30.

Dupont Investigations is the brainchild of Washington, DC-based co-creators and showrunners Marc Benjamin Langston (he/him) and Bryce Bowyn (he/him). Langston brings experience as a long-form writer, attorney, and creator of The History Hat, which has garnered over 130k views for its historical plucky storytelling. Bryce Bowyn is an electropop musician and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health that has performed across North America, and has been featured in outlets including, The Art of Being Queer, the Q Review, and Culture Fix. Both creators are FY2024 DC Arts and Humanities Fellows for their outstanding contributions to DC as a world-class cultural capital and for their fiction and popular music work, respectively.

"'Dupont Investigations' explores the boundaries of reality, the supernatural, and the human spirit, taking listeners on a thrilling journey into the unknown," said Marc Benjamin Langston, Dupont Investigations co-creator.

The show's inaugural season, "The Scourge from Carthage," transports listeners to the nation's capital in 1936, a place of shadowy intrigue, where the Dupont Investigations team embarks on a relentless pursuit to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death of a handsome tobacco heir. As the story unfolds through rich narrative, complex characters, and vivid sound design, ancient secrets are unveiled, and the boundaries between reality and the supernatural blur.

Pre-save and listen to bi-weekly episodes via all major podcast platforms.

Additional Media Resources:

· Access the online press kit for hi-res images, artwork, cast list, synopses, and more.

· About Marc Benjamin Langston

· About Bryce Bowyn

· About Nocturne Hall Productions