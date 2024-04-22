DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Opens at the Kennedy Center in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dixie is the fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing Tupperware into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as she demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation, and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie's Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher.

Now in its record breaking 16th year on the road, the show is coming to the Kennedy Center for 4 weeks starting May 7th. The show, by writer/actor Kris Andersson, got its start in the 2004 NY International Fringe Festival and later moved to Ars Nova in 2007 where the show garnered a prestigious Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

The character spawned 3 other shows over the years. Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday) was originally produced by Randy Weeks at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The streaming show, Dixie's Happy Hour was created during the pandemic and streamed from 26 different shuttered arts centers as a fundraiser during Covid. The latest Dixie show, Cherry Bombs and Bottle Rockets, a night of story telling after the changes the world went through during the height of the pandemic, has been touring in tandem with the other titles since 2022.