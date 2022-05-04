DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT, CARMEN & More at the Kennedy Center in May

Kennedy Center events and performances have been announced for the months of May - June 2022.



Highlights include:

May 6 - 7: NSO Pops: Disney Princess-The Concert

Be our guest as Broadway's Belle, Jasmine, Anastasia, and Nala sing your favorite Disney Princess songs and share exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen.

May 6 - 7: Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival



This special 25th Silver Anniversary of the Kennedy Center's Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival features exciting performances from Allison Miller, Derrick Hodge, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Artemis, and others.

May 13 - 29: Show Way The Musical

Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson's Newbury-winning book of history, love, and resilience becomes a world premiere stage adaption with new music by Tyrone L. Robinson and directed by Schele Williams.

May 14-28: Carmen

Bizet's blockbuster of tumultuous love has everything you want from an opera, from Carmen's instantly recognizable "Habanera" aria to the famous "Toreador Song", all culminating in a spectacular finale at a bullfight. Carmen's determination to be "born free and to die free" is what makes her irresistible-but in love, does anything come without a price?

May 20: Marc Maron

Standup comedian and podcast star Marc Maron returns to the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.

May 22: The Roots

After their sold-out performance in 2019, the legendary Roots crew make their electrifying return to the Kennedy Center Concert Hall for a one-night only event

May 25 - 26 : NSO Pops: Love: A Joni Mitchell Songbook

RenÃ©e Fleming, Lalah Hathaway, Raul MidÃ³n, Aoife O'Donovan, and Moses Sumney gather for a heartfelt tribute to folk music legend Joni Mitchell.

June 7 - 12 : New York City Ballet

New York City Ballet returns with Balanchine's radiant take on William Shakespeare's cherished A Midsummer Night's Dream and a program of new works by Sidra Bell, Jamar Roberts, and Justin Peck.

June 14 - 19: Reforming the Narrative: Dance Theatre of Harlem, Ballethnic Dance Company, and Collage Dance Collective

The week will feature multiple dynamic programs curated by Theresa Ruth Howard, founder of Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet, and Denis Saunders Thompson, president and CEO of The International Association of Blacks in Dance. The history of Black dancers in ballet is rich-but many voices and many stories have remained untold and unheard. It's time to reframe the narrative.

June 14 - 26: Jersey Boys

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony AwardÂ®-winning true-life musical phenomenon. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

June 21 - July 10: Harper Lee 's To Kill a Mockingbird

All rise for Academy AwardÂ® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick To Kill a Mockingbird is "the most successful American play in Broadway history" (60 Minutes). Recommended for ages 12 and up.

June 23: John Williams : The 90th Birthday Gala Concert

Join us for an all-star birthday concert celebrating John Williams' iconic music. Conducted by StÃ©phane DenÃ¨ve, this once-in-a-lifetime event features the National Symphony Orchestra with special guests Yo-Yo Ma, Steven Spielberg, Anne-Sophie Mutter, and more.

June 30 - July 1: NSO Pops: BLACK GIRLS ROCK!

Following previous engagements at the Kennedy Center including sold-out concerts, discussions, workshops, secret shows, community events, and the annual BGR!FEST, BLACK GIRLS ROCK! returns for its anticipated first-time collaboration with the NSO-presented in partnership with the Kennedy Center's Hip Hop Culture program

UPCOMING MILLENNIUM STAGE EVENTS:

https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/millennium-stage/all-upcoming-events/