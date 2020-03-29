DC's Chamber Dance Project Offers Free Zoom Chats and Rehearsals For Fans With Artists

Chamber Dance Project (CDP), Washington's foremost contemporary ballet company, is harnessing creative uses of technology to prepare for its New Works 2020 summer season. At the same time, the lauded dance company is expanding its online auction and extending bidding until April 15. The auction was a substitute for the annual fundraiser, Anchors Away Gala, which had been canceled because of virus.

And, in another innovation, intended to help entertain and educate people staying at home, Chamber Dance Project introduces "Get Closer to the Art-Virtual Chat Series," free Zoom sessions that will take place at 5 p.m. every Tuesday. Attendees at the Get Closer to Art sessions will get a behind-the-scenes look as choreographer and dancers work collaboratively online to rehearse and perfect new productions scheduled to open this summer. The sessions also feature dance performances and dancers reflecting on their art. They can listen and watch a string quartet rehearsal and hear from dance experts on the history of contemporary ballet. To receive a link for the Zoom sessions, email rsvp@chamberdance.org before noon on the Tuesday of the event. Call 202.499.2297 for further information.

"Even though we cannot yet perform in public, we want to connect with our audience in a meaningful way to help keep everyone's spirits up. The arts have the power to boost our hearts and minds even if we are apart, and that's why we are sharing our passion, creativity and human expression in this unique way," said Diane Coburn Bruning, Artistic Director of the Chamber Dance Project.

The next Virtual Chat Series is on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. and will feature CDP's dancer/choreographer Christian Denise, a winner of the Joffrey Academy's Choreographic Competition. The chat will begin with the first screening of a new video created by CDP about Denice. Denise will create a new work. Participants in the March 31 Virtual Chat will see an excerpt of this new dance, hear Denise's thoughts on his art and be able to ask him questions.

CDP's online auction is open to the public from now until April 15 at 9 p.m. This vital fundraiser includes more than 60 items and experiences, including private golf lessons, 7-night hotel stays in several Caribbean Islands, a landscape architect consultation, a weekend outing to New York City that includes tickets to the Joyce Theatre, dinner and tour at the Cosmos Club for four, four lower bowl tickets to a Capitals game and tickets to the Kennedy Center and other venues in Washington More items will be added each week, and bidders will be alerted if others outbid them. Many items will not have a minimum bid requirement. Connect with the auction at chamberdance.org/auction.

"We hope that the community will support our arts organizations in this challenging time," said Board President, Nan Moring. "Our annual gala that had to be canceled this year contributes 15 percent of our budget. We are asking our friends and fans to continue to support us through our online auction as well as enjoy our free weekly virtual chats. Grab a glass of wine and join us!"

The award-winning Chamber Dance Project in preparing for its 7th season as Washington's foremost contemporary ballet company. New Works 2020 will mark the company's most ambitious season ever with four world premieres bringing together dancers and musicians of the highest caliber. Performances will be held at the Michael R. Klein Theatre (formerly the Lansburgh Theatre) on 7th St. NW. More information on works, artists and tickets is available at chamberdance.org.

Award-winning choreographer and Artistic Director Diane Coburn Bruning founded Chamber Dance Project upon her conviction that dance should be a collaboration between dancers and musicians, and that when artists' share the creative process with audiences, it deepens the audience's experience of witnessing a live performance.

Chamber Dance Project's work is a collaboration of outstanding artists and designers creating new works. The company commissions and performs new and contemporary works by outstanding choreographers and composers in collaboration with dancers and musicians (who appear together onstage). In this series, as well as in open rehearsals, they share the creative process. With its Donated Ticket and Bring a Child for Free programs, CDP provides access to those who otherwise not have the opportunity to see live music and dance.

Chamber Dance Project sponsors include Bloomberg Philanthropies, DC Commission on Arts and Humanities, KPMG, The Share Fund and Macy's, among others.

Photo Cut Line: -Chamber Dance Project, Washington's foremost contemporary ballet company, is harnessing creative uses of technology to prepare for its New Works 2020 summer season. This Tuesday, March 31, dancer/choreographer Christian Denise will conduct an on-line chat and rehearsal open to the public via Zoom.

Photo Credit: Sophie Kuller





