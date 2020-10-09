D.C.'s Chamber Dance Project Announces Virtual Open Rehearsal Of A New Duet By Christian Denice

Tune in Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 5pm, over Zoom.

Chamber Dance Project, Washington's premier contemporary ballet company, welcomes the public to view a virtual open rehearsal of a new duet by Christian Denice - a part of his larger work, Dwellings - on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 5pm, over Zoom. Denice will create the duet on dancers Grace-Anne Powers and Austin Powers in preparation for Chamber Dance Project's 2020/21 season. This is an intimate evening with the artists who shape the Project's distinctive profile and will provide a preview of upcoming works and a conversation with audience members - wine and cheese optional! Tickets for the open rehearsal are $10 and are available for purchase at chamberdance.org/virtualrehearsals/ .

There is also a members-only virtual open rehearsal on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 5pm that is free to members, reservations available at chamberdance.org/virtualrehearsals/. Additionally, members can join Chamber Dance Project for their newest virtual series, Great Works. Over the next four months, Artistic Director Diane Coburn Bruning will be hosting a members-only ballet film club featuring the most influential ballets in the last hundred years. Participating members will be given a video link in the beginning of the month, along with some historical background to watch and review. Then on the third Thursday of the month, members will come together with Bruning to discuss the ballet and its impact. For more information and to become a member, visit chamberdance.org/greatestworks/.

About the Artists

Christian Denice is in his first year with Chamber Dance Project. He has worked with Odyssey Dance Theatre, River North Dance Chicago, Company E, Montgomery Ballet, BODYTRAFFIC, the Cambrians, and Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal. Christian has spent the past two years on faculty with the Joffrey Academy of Dance and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's HS Pro Program. As a choreographer, he has created new works for Odyssey Dance Theatre, LEVELdance Chicago, DanceWorks Chicago, Interlochen Center for the Arts, METdance too, the Los Angeles Contem-porary Dance Company, Visceral Dance Chicago, Missouri Contemporary Ballet, Western Michi-gan University, METdance Houston, Modern America Dance Company, Modas Dance, SALT II, Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company, and Eisenhower Dance Detroit. Christian is the 2015-2016 winner of the University of South Florida's Echo Choreographic Competition and the 2016 winner of the Joffrey Academy's Winning Works Choreographic competition. In April 2016, Christian directed and choreographed a short dance film entitled "the watchers" filmed by Salt Lake City-based videographer Bryce Johnson. He is a certified Power Vinyasa yoga instructor and teaches for CorePower Yoga. Recently, Christian had the opportunity to re-stage KOSMOS by Andonis Foniadakis on the dancers of the National School of Dance in Athens, Greece.

Austin Powers is in his first season with Chamber Dance Project. He is a native of Portland, OR, began his ballet training at the age of 5. He trained on full scholarship at Houston Ballet Academy, San Francisco Ballet School, Alonzo King LINES Ballet School, the Center for Movement Arts, and the San Francisco Conservatory of Dance. Mr. Powers began his professional career in 2014 as a trainee with Ballet San Jose, and the following year was a silver medalist at the Youth America Grand Prix competition. He joined BalletMet in 2015, where he has been performing for 5 seasons. He has danced original choreography by Cooper Verona, Myles Thatcher, Edwaard Liang, Matthew Neenan, Dalia Rawson, Mads Eriksen, and Grace-Anne Powers. Some of his favorite roles have been Tybalt in Edwaard Liang's Romeo and Juliet, 18+1 by Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Interplay by Gerome Robbins, Symphonic Dances by Liang, Fool's Paradise and After the Rain by Christopher Wheeldon, Cacti by Alexander Ekman, and Herr Drosselmeyer in Gerard Charles' The Nutcracker. He has also collaborated with his wife, Grace-Anne, to choreograph and dance several works for San Jose's Commons arts festival, and an original production of Amahl and the Night Visitors for Opera Project Columbus.

Grace-Anne Powers is in her first season with Chamber Dance Project. A Pennsylvania native, she is currently an artist with BalletMet. She began her ballet training at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet and continued her studies at The Art of Classical Ballet in Pompano Beach, FL with Magaly Suarez. Prior to joining BalletMet in 2015 she was a dancer at Ballet San Jose, a soloist at La La La Human Steps in Montreal and a principal soloist with the Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami. She has performed a large repertoire of principal roles in the classics including Giselle, Swan Lake, La Bayadere, Don Quixote, Sleeping Beauty, Romeo and Juliet, Carmen, Esmeralda, Raymonda, and Le Corsaire, among others. With La La La Human Steps, she performed in New Work choreographed by Edouard Lock, which premiered in Amsterdam in 2011 and then toured internationally for the following two years. She has also had the pleasure of dancing works by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Edwaard Liang, William Forsythe, Twyla Tharp, Ohad Naharin, Paul Taylor, Val Caniparoli, Dwight Rhodin, Yuri Zhukov, Amy Siewert, Andrea Schermoly, Alex Ketley, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Michael Pink, Matthew Neenan, Alberto Alonso, Jorge Garcia, among others. Ms. Powers has received awards, including the Jury Award at Shanghai IBC in China and a Silver Medal at the World Ballet Competition in Orlando. She was also nominated for Pointemagazine's "The Standouts of 2018" for her interpretation of Edwaard Liang's Giselle. Ms. Powers has also been involved in several film projects for BalletMet including "In Tandem" and "Becoming Violet," for which she received an Emmy Award.

About Diane Coburn Bruning

In 2000, choreographer Diane Coburn Bruning founded Chamber Dance Project, dancers & musicians in New York with her conviction that dance should be performed with live music, that smaller venues afforded a more intense experience and that sharing the creative process engages audiences on a deeper level. In 2013 she moved the company to Washington, DC. Diane is an award-winning choreographer who has worked with dance, theatre, and opera companies throughout the U.S. and abroad. She has received a Guggenheim Fellowship, two fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, two fellowships New York Foundation for the Arts, the McKnight National Fellowship, a Dewar's Young Artist Award, fellowships from Sundance Film Institute, Yale University School of Drama, Leopold Schepp Foundation and Virginia Com-mission on the Arts, and a Strauss Fellowship. She has also received support from Meet the Com-poser, the Harkness Foundation, New York State Council for the Arts, Heathcote Foundation, Da-vid Howard Foundation and The Carlisle Project. Diane has worked with Atlanta Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, Boston Bal-let, Juilliard Dance Ensemble, American Repertory Ballet, Milwaukee Ballet, Joffrey II, Nashville Ballet, Aspen Ballet, Ballet Chicago, Ballet Memphis, Daghdha Dance (Ireland), Minnesota Ballet, Chautauqua Ballet, Woolly Mammoth Theatre and Studio Theatre among others. Her popular Ramblin' Suite, her collaboration with The Red Clay Ramblers, was commissioned by Atlanta Bal-let and performed by Milwaukee Ballet. She has worked on productions with Pittsburgh Opera, Glimmerglass Festival and four with Washington National Opera at Kennedy Center. Vogue Tele-vision did a feature on her and Dance Magazine named her as one of "25 to Watch." Diane's works appeared in the International Ballet Festival in Colombia, South American and her major work, Boots, was premiered near Berlin with Ballett Magdeburg. She has done commercial work for top brands and names including Nickelodeon, People Magazine, Lord and Taylor, and Lladro. She has done theatrical work for Studio Theatre, Woolly Mammoth Theatre and Shakespeare Theatre Company. While working at Shakespeare Theatre Company she worked alongside director Michael Kahn, receiving a Helen Hayes nomination for her work on the musical Improbable Frequencies. She has been a guest artist at over twenty-five conservatory and university dance departments including several times for Juilliard and Tisch/NYU. She has been a teaching artist for Lincoln Center Institute and New York City Ballet and has served on many grant panels. Diane directed the Craft of Choreography Conference and helped found Pacifica Choreography Project; she has led choreographic workshops throughout the country. While her choreographic career took hold, she also worked at the renowned Dance Collection of the New York Pubbic Library and taught Dance History at Douglass College and Rutgers University. Graduating with honors from Butler University's Jordan College of Arts, she later received their Alumni Achievement Award. She holds a Masters in Choreography from NYU and studied com-position privately with Bessie Schoenberg and music with Juli Nunlist. For a year Diane studied with renowned designers Jennifer Tipton and Ming Cho Lee on a post-graduate fellowship from Yale University School of Drama.

