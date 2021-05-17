Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DC Jazz Festival Announces 2021 Lineup For The 17th Annual DC JAZZ FEST

Featuring Regina Carter, The Maria Schneider Orchestra, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Orrin Evans, Lakecia Benjamin, Cyrus Chestnut, and many more.

May. 17, 2021  

The DC Jazz Festival has announced the official lineup for the 17th Annual DC JazzFest, which will take place from September 1-5, with 20+ concerts, interviews, and exclusive events.

This year's celebration features a diverse cast of both local and international jazz talent. DCJF's signature event, DC JazzFest at The Wharf will take place September 4-5, over Labor Day Weekend, as a hybrid of in-person and livestreamed performances in front of a global audience. This tentpole weekend will be hosted at the District Wharf, a budding destination with restaurants, shops, and scenic waterfront views.

The largest jazz festival in the Nation's Capital, the 17th Annual DC JazzFest will feature a robust lineup of performers - from local legends to NEA Jazz Masters - with concerts citywide. When crafting this year's lineup, DCJF sought to feature the diversity that is so integral to the worldwide success and creativity of the genre. This year's Festival experiences will include in-person and live stream performances, up-close-and-personal "Meet the Artist" conversations, and the DCJazzPrix international jazz band competition Finals live at Union Stage. Due to the ongoing pandemic, DCJF decided to postpone this year's festival to September to ensure the safety for our devoted festivalgoers, world-class performers, and enthusiastic staff.*

This year's full 2021 DC JazzFest Lineup includes Regina Carter, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Orrin Evans Presents "Terreno Comum", Lakecia Benjamin Presents: "Pursuance", Cyrus Chestnut, Allyn Johnson, Afro Blue, Jenny Scheinman, Laurin Talese, Immanuel Wilkins, The String Queens, Carr/Keys, Elijah Jamal Balbed Quartet (Reigning DCJazzPrix Champions), Ernest Turner Trio, Vox Sambou, Chuck Redd, More TBA!

Plus two special presentations:
Celebrating Billy Taylor's Centennial
A Grand Night for Strings: From Stuff Smith to Jean Luc Ponty

"While we are still in the middle of a challenging time, DC JazzFest is working closely with our DC partners to deliver a safe, world-class festival featuring great music for the jazz enthusiast and casual fan alike," says DCJF Executive Director, Sunny Sumter. "The well-being of our patrons, artists and festival production team is a top priority and the move from June to September will support a safe festival experience for all."

There will be something for everyone at this year's festival!

For more information about the 2021 DC Jazz Fest, including schedule updates, ticketing details, and the most up-to-date attendance and safety protocols please visit dcjazzfest.org/dcjazzfest.

 


