Cues For Cancer to Present CURTAIN CALL FOR HOPE Virtual Benefit Concert

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Cues For Cancer, the Norfolk-based nonprofit, will present Curtain Call for Hope, a virtual benefit concert, on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET. The 90-minute livestream brings together nationally known performers, intimate artist conversations and a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski. To keep the evening open to everyone, tickets are pay what you can, with a suggested price of $25.

Cues For Cancer founder Darrell Wood hosts the evening and performs the overture, opening and closing numbers, all original musical works. He is joined by Jai'len Josey, Samantha Rae, Richboy Junkie and opera and musical theatre vocalist Heather Sreves. After each guest set, the artist sits down for a short Q&A about music, resilience and the role art plays when life gets hard.

A centerpiece of the night is "A Nightbirde Moment," presented with the Nightbirde Foundation. Marczewski moved millions with her original song "It's OK" on America's Got Talent in 2021 and passed away from cancer in 2022. The segment shares her studio recordings, including "It's OK" and "Brave," alongside a conversation with her brother, Mitch Marczewski Jr., about the legacy she left.

The concert opens with "Overture: A Curtain Call for Hope," an original piece dedicated to those still in treatment, those we have lost, and those still waiting in the wings. Featured performance segments were recorded at the Hofheimer Theater at Batten University (formerly Virginia Wesleyan University), which donated a full day of theater use to the production.

The Curtain Call for Hope silent auction is open now through the end of the broadcast on November 14 at cuesforcancer.org. Featured lots include a limited-edition serigraph from West Park Gallery, a custom portrait session package with travel and lodging, a weekend getaway for two at The Omni Homestead Resort, jewelry from Kendra Scott, and private virtual wine tastings.

Proceeds support Cues For Cancer's arts-based healing programs, including its Creative Spark Workshops, pay-what-you-can creative sessions for people navigating cancer. To date, every Creative Spark participant has reported leaving more hopeful than when they arrived.

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