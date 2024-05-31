Congressional Chorus to Presents JUKEBOX in June In Washington, DC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join the Congressional Chorus for its annual Cabaret, Jukebox, on Saturday, June 15 at 4 pm and 7:30 p.m. It's time to grab your bobby socks and leather jackets and get ready to shake, rattle, and roll with the Congressional Chorus.

We're cranking up the volume on the greatest hits of yesteryears. Get ready for a toe-tappin', heart-throbbin' tribute to the legends of Motown, rock and roll, doo-wop, and pop. We're laying down tracks from the 50s and 60s, celebrating the hits that made jukeboxes jive.

Cruise on down to the Capital Turnaround, where we're mixing up old-school swing with new-school bling. This state-of-the-art concert venue is complete with LED video walls for dynamic visuals, spectacular lighting effects, and the lobby will be decked out with refreshments and a bar to get the joint jumpin'!

Get ready to flip your lid over our out-of-this-world chorus, live band, and dancers that will have you twistin' the night away. This isn't just a concert, it's a time machine back to the iconic jukebox era. Grab your tickets now...be there or be square!

Tickets - $35-$45

Kids 12 and under are free

Add on Tickets - Sip & Support - $30

Please join us for a pre-concert social, including special solo Jukebox performances from choristers. Each ticket includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and nibbles. Sip & Support tickets must be purchased online in advance.

What: Jukebox, the 18th Annual Cabaret presented by the Congressional Chorus

When: Saturday, June 15 at 4 pm & 7:30 p.m.

Sip & Support at 3 pm & 6:30 pm

Where: 700 M St. SE Washington, DC 20003

Tickets on sale at www.congressionalchorus.org

