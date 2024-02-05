Collage Dance Collective to Conclude 2023-24 Tour With Performance at Chrysler Hall

Collage Dance's program features Luminescent by Durante Verzola, Trust Me by Joshua Manculich, Letting Go to Let In by Francisco Aviña, and more.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Photos: First Look at Brandon Uranowitz and More in Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TI Photo 2 Photos: Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center
Video: Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK. Photo 3 Video: Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 4 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!

Collage Dance Collective to Conclude 2023-24 Tour With Performance at Chrysler Hall

Collage Dance will conclude its 2023-24 touring schedule with an exciting performance presented by the Virginia Arts Festival at Chrysler Hall (Norfolk, VA) on Click Here.

With a thrilling return to the Virginia Arts Festival having last appeared there in April 2020, Collage Dance's program features Luminescent by Durante Verzola, Trust Me by Joshua Manculich, Letting Go to Let In by Francisco Aviña, and Bluff City Blues by Amy Hall Garner.

Artistic Director Kevin Thomas says, “We're looking forward to bringing exciting works to those beyond our Memphis community. Touring the nation is a thrilling journey for us and the Collage company artists, providing a special opportunity to share our collective love for the art form with avid dance lovers and new audiences alike. We're incredibly intentional with the repertoire we present each touring season and this one is no different. It's full of diverse, thoughtful programming that is sure to touch hearts and create incredibly memorable evenings in the community.”

Pointe Magazine hails the Memphis-based ballet company as “relevant, relatable and rooted… With scores from Tchaikovsky to Aretha Franklin and dancers from French Guiana to Brazil… as rich in variety and culture as its local community.” 

Collage Dance's artists have trained at the Bolshoi Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Dance Theatre of Harlem, San Francisco Ballet, and more. The company has won broad acclaim for its performances of works by George Balanchine and Sir Frederick Ashton as well as contemporary choreographers, including rave reviews for its appearance in the Kennedy Center's 2022 “Reframing the Narrative” ballet festival. Collage is proud to work with many contemporary choreographers in addition to presenting more traditional ballet pieces.

Collage Dance's fourteenth season is made possible through generous support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, James R. & Anita Horne Jenkins Family Foundation, SouthArts, Ford Foundation, Alice L. Walton Foundation, Tennessee Arts Commission, the International Association of Blacks in Dance, Hyde Family Foundation, Bank of America, ArtsMemphis, the Shubert Foundation, Orion Bank, and Buckman Laboratories.

Event Information

Collage Dance Collective
Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival
Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM
Chrysler Hall | 215 Saint Pauls Boulevard | Norfolk, VA 23510
Tickets: $20 - $60
Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005F6CCD344DED?brand=seven 

Luminescent - Durante Verzola
Trust Me - by Joshua Manculich
Letting Go to Let In - Francisco Aviña
Bluff City Blues - Amy Hall Garner




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Cast and Creative Team Set for THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS World Premiere at the Kennedy Cent Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS World Premiere at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center has revealed the full cast and creative team for 'Through the Sunken Lands.'

2
Celebrate Womens History Month With BELLA! Washington DC Premiere Photo
Celebrate Women's History Month With BELLA! Washington DC Premiere

'BELLA!' Washington DC Premiere celebrates Women's History Month with a theatrical screening of the film directed by Jeff L. Lieberman at Edlavitch DCJCC Theater.

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. 

4
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Round House Theatre Photo
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Round House Theatre

The painful slow journey for understanding as to what normalcy or perceived sanity is --when a family member is suffering from bipolar illness--- is explored with heartbreaking poignancy, almost brutal honesty and with deadpan caustic humor in the musical Next to Normal. Now playing at Bethesda’s Round House Theatre, this almost totally sung-through musical caught me up in its oddly satisfying emotional pulse. I fell into its compelling pull as the trauma of a family experiencing the highs and lows of bipolar illness unfolded.

More Hot Stories For You

Cast and Creative Team Set for THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS World Premiere at the Kennedy CenterCast and Creative Team Set for THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS World Premiere at the Kennedy Center
Celebrate Women's History Month With BELLA! Washington DC PremiereCelebrate Women's History Month With BELLA! Washington DC Premiere
Indira Varma And John Lithgow To Be Honored At Shakespeare Theatre Company's Annual GalaIndira Varma And John Lithgow To Be Honored At Shakespeare Theatre Company's Annual Gala
Coalition Of Entertainment Workers, Unions, And Employers Urges Congress To Restore Tax Fairness By Passing PATPACoalition Of Entertainment Workers, Unions, And Employers Urges Congress To Restore Tax Fairness By Passing PATPA

Videos

New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J Video
New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J
Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre Video
Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre
Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Next To Normal in Washington, DC Next To Normal
Round House Theatre (1/24-2/25)Tracker
The Palacios Sisters in Washington, DC The Palacios Sisters
GALA Hispanic Theatre (2/01-2/25)Tracker
An Unbuilt Life in Washington, DC An Unbuilt Life
Washington Stage Guild at Undercroft Theatre (4/11-5/05)
Crumbs From the Table of Joy in Washington, DC Crumbs From the Table of Joy
Everyman Theatre (1/27-2/25)
Mnozil Brass in Washington, DC Mnozil Brass
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/25-2/25)
Gerson Lanza in Washington, DC Gerson Lanza
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/27-2/27)
Tray Wellington Band in Washington, DC Tray Wellington Band
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/24-2/24)
The Kite Runner in Washington, DC The Kite Runner
Kennedy Center [Eisenhower Theatre] (6/25-6/30)
Reduced Shakespeare Company in Washington, DC Reduced Shakespeare Company
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/13-4/13)
Mouse on the Move in Washington, DC Mouse on the Move
Imagination Stage (1/13-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You