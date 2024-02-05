Collage Dance Collective to Conclude 2023-24 Tour With Performance at Chrysler Hall

Collage Dance will conclude its 2023-24 touring schedule with an exciting performance presented by the Virginia Arts Festival at Chrysler Hall (Norfolk, VA) on Click Here.

With a thrilling return to the Virginia Arts Festival having last appeared there in April 2020, Collage Dance's program features Luminescent by Durante Verzola, Trust Me by Joshua Manculich, Letting Go to Let In by Francisco Aviña, and Bluff City Blues by Amy Hall Garner.



Artistic Director Kevin Thomas says, “We're looking forward to bringing exciting works to those beyond our Memphis community. Touring the nation is a thrilling journey for us and the Collage company artists, providing a special opportunity to share our collective love for the art form with avid dance lovers and new audiences alike. We're incredibly intentional with the repertoire we present each touring season and this one is no different. It's full of diverse, thoughtful programming that is sure to touch hearts and create incredibly memorable evenings in the community.”

Pointe Magazine hails the Memphis-based ballet company as “relevant, relatable and rooted… With scores from Tchaikovsky to Aretha Franklin and dancers from French Guiana to Brazil… as rich in variety and culture as its local community.”

Collage Dance's artists have trained at the Bolshoi Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Dance Theatre of Harlem, San Francisco Ballet, and more. The company has won broad acclaim for its performances of works by George Balanchine and Sir Frederick Ashton as well as contemporary choreographers, including rave reviews for its appearance in the Kennedy Center's 2022 “Reframing the Narrative” ballet festival. Collage is proud to work with many contemporary choreographers in addition to presenting more traditional ballet pieces.

Collage Dance's fourteenth season is made possible through generous support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, James R. & Anita Horne Jenkins Family Foundation, SouthArts, Ford Foundation, Alice L. Walton Foundation, Tennessee Arts Commission, the International Association of Blacks in Dance, Hyde Family Foundation, Bank of America, ArtsMemphis, the Shubert Foundation, Orion Bank, and Buckman Laboratories.

Event Information

Collage Dance Collective

Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM

Chrysler Hall | 215 Saint Pauls Boulevard | Norfolk, VA 23510

Tickets: $20 - $60

Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005F6CCD344DED?brand=seven

Luminescent - Durante Verzola

Trust Me - by Joshua Manculich

Letting Go to Let In - Francisco Aviña

Bluff City Blues - Amy Hall Garner