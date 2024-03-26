Chameleon Theater Collective To Present ORDINARY DAYS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chameleon Theater Collective (CTC), an independent and woman-owned production company performing in Washington, D.C., and Arlington, Va., presents its spring production: a fresh take on Adam Gwon's rarely performed "Ordinary Days."

Starring an exciting cast of rising stars in the Washington theater scene and with musical accompaniment from acclaimed pianist Zak Sandler, the limited engagement will premiere Friday, April 5 at Alexandria's Athenaeum. Southeast D.C.'s queer establishment As You Are will host additional performances Saturday, April 6.

Set in a post-9/11 New York City, Gwon's modern musical follows the quietly intersecting lives of four New Yorkers. A true slice of life, audiences will accompany young graduate student Deb, artistic Warren, hopeful dreamer Jason, and quietly grieving Claire on a fateful Saturday-one that will change all their lives. Their combined "Ordinary Days" form a beautiful story of love and friendship.

Jason and Claire's romance reunites cast members Zac Barger and Amelia Merriman (also CTC co-owner), who recently collaborated in CTC's concert production of "The Last Five Years" and performed at the Atlas Performing Art Center to kick of Theatre Washington's launch of the 2023-24 theater season in the DMV. "Ordinary Days" also brings together for the second time pianist Zak Sandler and Peyton Chance (Warren), who previously presented a reading of Sandler's musical "Polarized" at the Kennedy Center.

"It's remarkable to work alongside not only such a talented cast, but also a team of collaborators who have bared their souls to one another before," said Merriman. "Our trust and comfort have allowed us to craft a piece that is truly heartfelt and poignant."

"Ordinary Days" marks CTC's third production, following sold-out performances of "The Last Five Years" and their Halloween-themed cabaret in autumn 2023 at the now-closed Crazy Aunt Helen's. The company is dedicated to producing intimate, innovative musical theater. Their inaugural season concludes at Shaw's Tavern on June 14 with an original cabaret, "Camp Cringe."

"Ordinary Days" plays Friday, April 5 at the Athenaeum in Arlington, Va. and Saturday, April 6 at As You Are in Southeast Washington. Tickets are available at chameleontheaterco.com, starting at $15.