Travel Restrictions In Place Due To Covid-19 Require Classical Musician Cameron Carpenter And Cirque Flip Fabrique To Cancel Tours.

The Center for the Arts at George Mason University announced today it must cancel two previously announced outdoor performances: Cirque FLIP Fabrique on October 17 and Cameron Carpenter on October 24. Both artists would have been traveling from outside the United States, and travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19 have made their tours no longer possible.



"We are so disappointed to have to cancel our outdoor performances at the Center for the Arts, but we recognize the complexities of travel logistics in these unprecedented times," shares Director of Programming Adrienne Bryant Godwin. "We will look forward to bringing these artists to the Center when it is possible. While we have to put this performance model on hold in Fairfax, we hope that our patrons will either join us for outdoor concerts at our sister venue the Hylton Performing Arts Center or tune in to our digital offerings as part of Mason Arts at Home this fall."



Patrons who have purchased tickets to the October performances are being contacted by the Center for the Arts Ticket Office.



For a full schedule of Mason Arts at Home digital content, visit: cfa.gmu.edu/maah.



The Hylton Performing Arts Center will be hosting three upcoming outdoor performances on the newly designated space Hylton on the Hill on Mason's Science and Technology campus in Manassas, VA. With seating on a natural rise just behind the theater, Hylton on the Hill will provide patrons with physically-distanced seating areas to enjoy the following concerts:



Charm City Junction

Sunday, October 4 at 4 p.m.

Ranky Tanky

Sunday, October 11 at 4 p.m.

The Queen's Cartoonists

Sunday, Octobe 18 at 6 p.m.

For safety precautions and details on what to expect when visiting Hylton on the Hill, including taking the Mason COVID Healthaoe" prior to arrival on campus visit: HyltonCenter.org/HyltonOnTheHill.

Frequently Asked Questions and current updates, visit: HyltonCenter.org/plan-your-visit/covid-19-updates.



Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

