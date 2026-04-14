Cedric Neal, Brayden Bambino and More to Star in PIPPIN at Signature Theatre
Performances run May 12 – July 26, 2026 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.
Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the musical Pippin, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Wicked) and a book by Roger O. Hirson. The production will star Brayden Bambino (The Flea’s Orion and the Goatman, American Theatre of Actors’ GoodTV) as Pippin and Cedric Neal (The Bridge Theatre’s Guys and Dolls, Signature’s Dreamgirls) as the Leading Player. Pippin will be directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, HAIR) with choreography by Rachel Leigh Dolan (Olney Theatre Center’s Annie, Keegan Theatre’s Chicago) and music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum). Performances run May 12 – July 26, 2026 in Signature’s MAX Theatre. Tickets start at $47 and are available now.
Stephen Schwartz’s (Godspell, Wicked) musical masterpiece of purpose, ambition, lust and glory sizzles for summer, thrillingly staged as only Matthew Gardiner can do. A traveling troupe of performers brings to life the story of Pippin, the restless heir of Charlemagne, on his quest for purpose. Dreaming of greatness, he dives into war, passion, and even murder—only to find himself disillusioned at every turn in this dazzling and provocative coming-of-age parable about what it means to be extraordinary. Join us for this sardonic and witty extravaganza, flush with spellbinding dance and the iconic songs “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic to Do” and “Morning Glow.”
The cast of Pippin is rounded out by Ellison Bihm (Silver Spring Stage’s A Christmas Carol) as Theo, Eric Hissom (Signature’s JOB, Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Our Town) as Charles, Naomi Jacobson (Signature’s Cabaret, Arena Stage’s POTUS) as Berthe, Maria Rizzo (Signature’s Ragtime, Into the Woods) as Fastrada, Awa Sal Secka (Signature’s Play On!, Arena Stage’s Chez Joey) as Catherine, and Ryan Sellers (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Round House Theatre’s The Tempest) as Lewis. The ensemble of Pippin includes Ben Bogen (Broadway’s Frozen, Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof), Calvin L’mont Cooper (Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire, National Tour of Finding Neverland), Candice Hatakeyama (Broadway’s Funny Girl, Asolo Rep’s Crazy for You), Georgia Monroe (Broadway’s Sunset Blvd., Arena Stage’s Damn Yankees), Alanna Sibrián (Signature’s In the Heights, Olney Theatre Center’s Senior Class), Jacob Taylor Starks (Broadway’s Aladdin, The Atlanta Opera’s RENT), Emily Steinhardt (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Private Jones), and Hank von Kolnitz (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum). Dylan Arredondo (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum), Alonso Nicolas Waller (Ford’s Theatre’s A Christmas Carol), and Liz Weber (Studio Theatre’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning) are understudies. Veronica Quezada (International Tour of West Side Story) and Ian Rubin (Music Theatre Wichita’s Something Rotten) are swings.
The creative team for Pippin includes Scenic Design by Christopher and Justin Swader (Signature’s Private Jones, Primary Stages’ Dig), Costume Design by Erik Teague (Signature’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum), Lighting Design by Adam Honoré (Broadway’s Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature’s Safety Not Guaranteed, In Clay), and Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, In the Heights). Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer, Chelsea Pace is the Intimacy Choreographer, Ryan Phillips is the Illusions Consultant. Casting is by Charlotte Sandor. New York Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Tori Schuchmann and Julia Singer are Assistant Stage Managers, Clancey Yovanovich is the Associate Director, William Yanesh is the Associate Music Director, Georgia Monroe is the Associate Choreographer, Channing Tucker is the Assistant Costume Designer, Yannick Godts is the Associate Lighting Designer, Mo Oslejsek is the Associate Sound Designer, and Priscilla Bruce is the Assistant Wig Designer
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