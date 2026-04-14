Cedric Neal, Brayden Bambino and More to Star in PIPPIN at Signature Theatre

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Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the musical Pippin, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Wicked) and a book by Roger O. Hirson. The production will star Brayden Bambino (The Flea’s Orion and the Goatman, American Theatre of Actors’ GoodTV) as Pippin and Cedric Neal (The Bridge Theatre’s Guys and Dolls, Signature’s Dreamgirls) as the Leading Player. Pippin will be directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, HAIR) with choreography by Rachel Leigh Dolan (Olney Theatre Center’s Annie, Keegan Theatre’s Chicago) and music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum). Performances run May 12 – July 26, 2026 in Signature’s MAX Theatre. Tickets start at $47 and are available now.

Stephen Schwartz’s (Godspell, Wicked) musical masterpiece of purpose, ambition, lust and glory sizzles for summer, thrillingly staged as only Matthew Gardiner can do. A traveling troupe of performers brings to life the story of Pippin, the restless heir of Charlemagne, on his quest for purpose. Dreaming of greatness, he dives into war, passion, and even murder—only to find himself disillusioned at every turn in this dazzling and provocative coming-of-age parable about what it means to be extraordinary. Join us for this sardonic and witty extravaganza, flush with spellbinding dance and the iconic songs “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic to Do” and “Morning Glow.”

The cast of Pippin is rounded out by Ellison Bihm (Silver Spring Stage’s A Christmas Carol) as Theo, Eric Hissom (Signature’s JOB, Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Our Town) as Charles, Naomi Jacobson (Signature’s Cabaret, Arena Stage’s POTUS) as Berthe, Maria Rizzo (Signature’s Ragtime, Into the Woods) as Fastrada, Awa Sal Secka (Signature’s Play On!, Arena Stage’s Chez Joey) as Catherine, and Ryan Sellers (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Round House Theatre’s The Tempest) as Lewis. The ensemble of Pippin includes Ben Bogen (Broadway’s Frozen, Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof), Calvin L’mont Cooper (Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire, National Tour of Finding Neverland), Candice Hatakeyama (Broadway’s Funny Girl, Asolo Rep’s Crazy for You), Georgia Monroe (Broadway’s Sunset Blvd., Arena Stage’s Damn Yankees), Alanna Sibrián (Signature’s In the Heights, Olney Theatre Center’s Senior Class), Jacob Taylor Starks (Broadway’s Aladdin, The Atlanta Opera’s RENT), Emily Steinhardt (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Private Jones), and Hank von Kolnitz (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum). Dylan Arredondo (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum), Alonso Nicolas Waller (Ford’s Theatre’s A Christmas Carol), and Liz Weber (Studio Theatre’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning) are understudies. Veronica Quezada (International Tour of West Side Story) and Ian Rubin (Music Theatre Wichita’s Something Rotten) are swings.