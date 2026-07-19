THE DYNASTY: UCONN HUSKIES Panel at Fanatics Fest Features Coach Auriemma, Taurasi

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Apple TV held a panel at Fanatics Fest in New York City to mark the upcoming premiere of THE DYNASTY: UCONN HUSKIES, a three-part documentary series set to debut globally on August 21, 2026. Moderated by ESPN's Alexa Philippou, the conversation brought together head coach Geno Auriemma, Rebecca Lobo, Jennifer Rizzotti, Diana Taurasi, and KK Arnold to discuss the history of the UConn women's basketball program. The series draws on exclusive interviews and archival footage to chronicle the program's rise across four decades, with participants including Sue Bird, Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, and others spanning multiple generations of UConn basketball.

L-R, Coach Geno Auriemma, Rebecca Lobo, Jennifer Rizzotti, KK Arnold and Diana Taurasi join moderator Alexa Philippou for a panel to celebrate Apple TV's 'The Dynasty: UConn Huskies' at Fanatics Fest

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Fanatics

Welcomed with a standing ovation, Coach Auriemma and athletes representing multiple generations of UConn basketball took the stage for a decades-spanning discussion of the culture that built the program. Together, they reflected on the leadership, sacrifice, relentless pursuit of excellence, and lifelong bonds that have defined UConn for four decades, and shared personal stories about the program's enduring influence on their lives and its continued impact on the future of women's basketball.

Premiering globally on Apple TV on Friday, August 21, 2026, 'The Dynasty: UConn Huskies' chronicles the rise of the most dominant program in college basketball history. Featuring exclusive interviews with the 2025 National Championship team and legendary voices spanning UConn basketball's history, the series explores the pursuit of excellence, the expectations that accompany sustained success, and the people who upheld that standard across generations. Through never-before-seen archival footage and intimate access, the series digs into the obsession, pressure, sacrifices and ruthless culture that transformed a basketball program into an unrivaled phenomenon.

The series reflects on the legacy that built the program and offers a rare, inside look at the players carrying it forward through in-depth conversations with coaches, athletes, alumni, rivals, and journalists across generations of UConn basketball, including KK Arnold, Geno Auriemma, Sue Bird, Paige Bueckers, Jim Calhoun, Swin Cash, Chris Dailey, Mickie DeMoss, Jana El Alfy, Jamelle Elliott, Azzi Fudd, Jeff Goldberg, Sally Jenkins, Steve Kerr, Rebecca Lobo, Jackie MacMullan, Maya Moore, Alexa Philippou, Shea Ralph, Semeka Randall, Jennifer Rizzotti, Breanna Stewart, Sarah Strong, Diana Taurasi, and Tamika Williams-Jeter.

'The Dynasty: UConn Huskies' is a Skydance Sports production, with Learfield Studios and Revue Studios executive producing. Executive producers are Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, Jon Weinbach, Lauren Gaffney, Sashin, Hamachek, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Grant Jones, Jon Liebman and Zoe Rogovin.

'The Dynasty: UConn Huskies' joins Apple's expanding offering of nonfiction programming featuring the biggest stories in sports, including 'Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series,' featuring the revival of MLB's most iconic playoff rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers; 'Onside: Major League Soccer,' going beyond the pitch with unprecedented access to players, coaches and clubs during the 2024 season; 'Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,' the first official and definitive account of Messi's sensational career with the Argentina national team and his five FIFA World Cup appearances, including his 2022 win; and 'Stephen Curry: Underrated,' the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball, Stephen Curry, among many others.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, live sports, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 850 wins and 3,737 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

THE DYNASTY: UCONN HUSKIES is a Skydance Sports production with Learfield Studios and Revue Studios executive producing, and joins Apple TV's nonfiction sports programming slate ahead of its August 21, 2026 global premiere. BroadwayWorld has been covering a range of film and television documentary subjects in recent weeks, including a report on Erika Alexander's appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where she discussed her initial read of Jordan Peele's GET OUT.



Photo Credit: Getty Images for Fanatics

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