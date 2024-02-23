Cast and Creative Team Set for WEBSTER'S BITCH at Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre has revealed the cast and team of Jacqueline Bircher's WEBSTER'S BITCH, a comedy about vulgar words and the people who define them, playing April 6-May 5, 2024.

“WEBSTER'S BITCH hits the same sweet spot for me as the last two plays I directed for Keegan, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT and YOGA PLAY,” explains production director and Keegan artistic director Susan Marie Rhea. “All three of these plays delve into timely, complex, and potentially divisive subjects with nuance, sophistication, and – by far most important – humor. As with LIFESPAN and YOGA PLAY, WEBSTER'S BITCH pulls the audience into a surprising and uniquely crafted world: in this case, the lexicographer's office at Webster's Dictionary. Playwright Jacqueline Bircher's characters are so vivid, her story so tightly wound, and her comedy so sly that we almost forget the serious undertones of the stakes at hand. It's an absolutely delightful script, and I'm thrilled to helm this show for Keegan in collaboration with a brilliant cast and extraordinary artistic team.”

About the play:

When their Editor-in-Chief gets caught using some unexpected profanity, the employees of Webster's Dictionary find themselves at the center of an internet uprising over gender and obscenity in the age of social media. As office politics collide with ambition, morality, and lexicography, the future of the English language hangs in the balance.

The cast of WEBSTER'S BITCH includes Fabiolla da Silva as Gwen, Irene Hamilton as Ellie, Andrés F. Roa as Nick, Sheri S. Herren as Joyce, and Timothy H. Lynch as Frank. Understudies include Alicia Grace (Gwen), Carianmax Benitez (Ellie), and Cate Brewer (Joyce).

In addition to director Susan Marie Rhea, the production team includes Charlotte La Nasa (Assistant Director & Dramaturg), Matthew J. Keenan (Co-Scenic Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Co-Scenic Designer & Properties/Set Dressing Designer), Dean Leong (Lighting Designer), Brandon Cook (Sound Designer), Shadia Hafiz (Costume Designer), and Mary Doebel (Stage Manager).

WEBSTER'S BITCH runs April 6-May 5, 2024 with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 3:00 pm, and Saturday, May 4 at 3:00 pm.

Special events scheduled throughout the run include:

Sunday, April 21: “Meet the Artists” Talkback immediately following the matinee performance. Free and open to all patrons!

Friday, May 3: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 complimentary pre-show drink.

Details and tickets are available at www.keegantheatre.com.